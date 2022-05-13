Pacific Power hosts workshops, seeks feedback on proposed 25% discount for low-income Oregon customers

PORTLAND, Ore., (KTVZ) — Pacific Power is hosting two public workshops next week to gain input from customers on a company proposal to offer a 25 percent discount to low-income customers in Oregon.

Customers whose income is at or below 60 percent of the state median income as adjusted for household size would qualify.

The virtual workshops are scheduled for:

6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Tuesday, May 17

9 a.m. to 11 a.m., Wednesday, May 18

You can find details about the proposal and how to attend either workshop at pacificpower.net/discount.

About Pacific Power

Pacific Power provides electric service to more than 770,000 customers in Oregon, Washington and California. It is part of PacifiCorp, one of the lowest-cost electricity producers in the United States, providing 2 million customers with value for their energy dollar through safe, reliable electricity. For more information, visit www.pacificpower.net.