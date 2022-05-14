Bend’s Guardian Group receives accreditation from Better Business Bureau’s Wise Giving Alliance

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- By meeting key standards of board oversight, finances, results reporting and fundraising appeals, Guardian Group achieved accreditation by the BBB Wise Giving Alliance.

This accreditation signifies that Guardian Group that it is deserving of donor trust, as they are a well-run nonprofit organization, the company said in Friday's announcement, which continues in full below:

“Guardian Group has diligently tracked our own performance for several years and have continued to refine our processes as we have grown and adapted our programs to meet the needs of law enforcement as they combat the increasing domestic human trafficking epidemic. Our goal has always been to remain transparent with supporters and donors and we are honored to have achieved accreditation from BBB Wise Giving Alliance acknowledging those efforts” said Guardian Group founder and CEO Jeff Keith.

The BBB Wise Giving Alliance is the nation’s only comprehensive charity evaluator, assisting donors in making sound giving decisions. Donors know they can trust a charity if it is accredited by the BBB WGA. Their broad standards go beyond what the law requires and dives deeper than other charity monitoring organizations.

Each BBB WGA charity report process involves a rigorous review using 20 holistic BBB Charity Standards, interaction with charity officials about corrective actions needed to address deficiencies, and quality control measures to assure report accuracy. Thousands of charities have reports available to the public at Give.org.

“The public can be assured that every charity evaluation is completed with careful, objective analysis of charity information,” says Art Taylor, president and CEO of the BBB Wise Giving Alliance, “By achieving accreditation, Guardian Group has earned public trust having demonstrated its commitment to sound governance, transparency and achieving its mission.”

Guardian Group’s team utilizes the skills and expertise of elite veteran intelligence analysts to identify and locate women and minors who are victims of sex trafficking. Their support assists local, state, and federal law enforcement in recovering these victims. They provide training at no cost to law enforcement agencies in order to ensure they have the most up to date techniques used by sex traffickers.

Further, Guardian Group provides training to hotels, hospitals, and other venues in order to inoculate communities against sex trafficking. The vision is that every child in the US would live free from this form of slavery and the threat of it. Until all are free.

ABOUT GUARDIAN GROUP

Guardian Group’s mission is to prevent and disrupt the sex trafficking of women and children while enabling partners to identify victims and predators in the United States. Visit www.guardiangroup.org for more information.

ABOUT BBB WISE GIVING ALLIANCE

BBB Wise Giving Alliance (BBB WGA) is a standards-based charity evaluator that seeks to verify the trustworthiness of nationally-soliciting charities by completing rigorous evaluations based on 20 holistic standards that address charity governance, effectiveness reporting, finances, fund raising, appeal accuracy, and other issues. National charity reports are produced by the BBB WGA and local charity reports are produced by local Better Business Bureaus – all reports are available at Give.org.