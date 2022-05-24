OHA warns food box recipients of Jif peanut butter recal

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) – The Oregon Health Authority is warning food box recipients and other Oregonians to be on the lookout for Jif brand peanut butter that may be contaminated with Salmonella bacteria.

J.M. Smucker Co., the parent company for the peanut butter brand, issued a voluntary recall on Friday. The Food and Drug Administration, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and local partners are investigating this outbreak.

The recalled peanut butter was distributed in retail stores and other outlets throughout the country. It includes creamy, crunchy and natural varieties.

Jif peanut butter was included in food boxes distributed through OHA’s food box program. OHA has investigated further and determined that the recall lot does include the Jif peanut butter that was distributed in the food boxes. This only impacts the peanut butter product inside the food box which can be exchanged for a replacement or refunded.

Starting Tuesday, staff with the Oregon Health Authority are visiting all OHA food hubs and inspecting respective food boxes in order to substitute any recall product for new. This work will require the remainder of this week to accomplish and all food hubs are being notified Tuesday evening. All warehoused Jif products that are waiting to be distributed have been thoroughly inspected and replaced.

To see if your jar of Jif peanut butter is being recalled, check the lot number that is printed below the "Best if Used by" date on the label.

Products with lot codes 1274425 – 2140425, with the digits 425 in the 5th-7th position, are being recalled. This information is printed on the back label of the jar.