July webinar series to mark ADA anniversary, 32 years of civil rights for people with disabilities

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Oregon Disabilities Commission, Northwest ADA Center and Disability Rights Oregon are hosting a Lunch and Learn webinar series in July in recognition and celebration of the 32nd anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act.

The series will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Pacific Time on Tuesdays throughout July. Members of the public are welcome to participate.

Topics by date are:

• July 5: Intersections and Conflicts – The ADA and Impacts of COVID-19 Protocols

• July 12: Caregiver Workforce Shortages – Consumers Scramble for In-Home Services

• July 19: Dangerous Assumptions – Understanding Audism and Changing Perspectives About Communication

• July 26: Evolution of the ADA – Past, Present, and Future

Please register in advance through the event web page on Zoom. More information about the series will be provided on the Oregon Department of Human Services ADA event web page.

The series will be accessible to people with disabilities and will be translated into Spanish. Captioning and American Sign Language interpretation will also be provided.

For questions about accessibility, or to request an accommodation, contact OregonDisabilities.Commission@dhsoha.state.or.us.