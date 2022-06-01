Central Electric Cooperative 2022 Washington Youth Tour winners named

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) – After a two-year hiatus, Central Electric Cooperative proudly resumes the Washington, D.C. Youth Tour for high school juniors. This year’s winners, Erica Capson and Morgan Shaw, are from Ridgeview High School in Redmond.

“These students are leaders, both inside and outside the classroom,” says Brent ten Pas, CEC director of member and public relations. “We know this trip to Washington, D.C. will provide valuable, life-long experiences for these students and help equip them to become community leaders in the future.”

A musician, thespian, small businesswoman, and scholar-athlete, Capson is a member of the National Honor Society, Key Club, Drama Club, and the RVHS Choir. She is also a member of the high school’s cross country and lacrosse teams. Outside of school, Capson enjoys knitting various items for her business, Homemade by Knit Wit, spending time with family, and planning youth activities for her church through the Stake Youth Council.

A 4.3 student, Shaw is a member of the National Honor Society, Key Club, Future Business Leaders of America, Sparrow Club, and Leadership at RVHS. She is a competitive ski racer and runs cross country when not in the classroom. Shaw also loves to volunteer in the community, including helping the elderly at a local retirement home or mentoring elementary students through Big Brothers, Big Sisters.

The Washington Youth Tour is a program offered by electric cooperatives throughout the nation to high school juniors from their co-op membership. Participants receive an all-expense-paid trip to the nation’s capital and learn about the nation’s history with visits to the Arlington National Cemetery, the Washington Monument, and the Smithsonian. In addition, students not only meet with other participants their age from across the nation, but they also get the opportunity to discuss current issues with Congressional representatives and senators.

About Central Electric Cooperative

A member-owned, not-for-profit electric cooperative, Central Electric Cooperative (CEC) has provided electric utility services to its members in central Oregon since 1941. At the close of 2021, CEC served 36,400 accounts held by 29,396 members in its 5,300 square-mile service territory in Deschutes, Crook, Jefferson, and parts of Lake, Linn, Wasco, and Grant counties. CEC’s electrical system includes 24 substations and 4,045 miles of energized power lines, including 187 miles of transmission line, 2,262 miles of overhead distribution line and 1,596 miles of underground distribution line.