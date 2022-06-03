Pacific Power offers rebates to Oregon customers for installing electric vehicle charging

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Pacific Power customers can charge their electric vehicles faster and get money back under a new set of incentive rebates now available for those installing Level 2 chargers at their home or workplace.

For residential customers, Pacific Power’s new pilot program offers a rebate of up to $500 capped at 75 percent of the total project costs, which can include the charging equipment, permits and any required electrical work. Income-qualifying residential customers earn higher rebates of up to $1,000 with no percentage cap for the total project cost.

Workplaces and organizations can earn rebates for making electric vehicle charging available for their customers, employees or tenants. Businesses can get up to $1,000 per port installed capped at 75 percent of the total project costs, which can include the charging equipment, permits and any required electrical work. Multifamily housing property owners or managers also qualify for $3,000 per port installed capped at 75 percent of the total project costs.

To qualify for all rebates, charging equipment must be on Pacific Power’s approved lists. These pilot programs are currently only available to Oregon customers.

Since 2018, Pacific Power has made it easier for drivers to choose electric by partnering with communities and businesses to install electric vehicle chargers across Oregon. In addition to the charging equipment rebates, Pacific Power also offers electric mobility grants and free technical assistance for organizations to install electric vehicle charging. The program provides a feasibility analysis for electric vehicle technology charging options, cost and best practices for siting, installing and managing equipment.

To apply for rebates, grants or technical assistance, customers can visit pacificpower.net/ev.