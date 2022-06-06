Gov. Brown urges Oregonians to serve on state boards and commissions

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) — Governor Kate Brown is calling on Oregonians who have an interest in serving the state to apply for membership on any one of the 150 state boards and commissions that are actively recruiting new members, including two new councils—the Emergency Preparedness Advisory Council and the Local Government Emergency Management Advisory Council.

“State board and commission members are dedicated Oregonians who bring a diverse set of backgrounds and life experiences to address a wide range of issues facing our state. They are vital participants in statewide decision-making and have the opportunity to participate in developing a wide variety of important governmental policies,” said Governor Brown. “I encourage all Oregonians with interest in serving our great state and helping make it better for all those who call it home to apply.”

Public members of boards and commissions are people who may not have regular, ongoing experience in a specific topic area, but have a general interest in a particular board or commission’s work arena. Major issues range from consumer protection, economic development, and education, to conservation and health care — all of which are critical to the ongoing success of the state.

Governor Brown is committed to ensuring that all boards and commissions represent the growing age, racial, and gender diversity of the state. This is an amazing opportunity to pool collective viewpoints, visions, and hopes for Oregon — and all community members are welcome and encouraged to serve.

A full list of boards and commissions with one or more vacancies is available here.

To submit an application, please visit the state boards and commissions website and follow the instructions to apply.