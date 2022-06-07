Healy Foundation grants $7,500 to Family Access Network

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Family Access Network (FAN) has received a $7,500 grant from The Healy Foundation to support FAN’s crucial basic-needs services throughout Deschutes, Crook and Jefferson counties.

The Healy Foundation and FAN align in their missions to advocate for youth and alleviate childhood poverty. FAN advocates coordinate with over 100 community partners each year to connect children in need to school supplies, clothing, food, shelter, positive youth development, and much more, so that they can focus on thriving in school.

“We are grateful that The Healy Foundation has chosen to partner with FAN once again as we work to alleviate poverty for Central Oregon kids in need,” said Julie Lyche, FAN Executive Director. “Education is a key to breaking the poverty cycle, and this grant will help our advocates ensure kids can remain in school, well-equipped and ready to learn.”

The Healy Foundation exists to build community and support the environment and youth by awarding unrestricted grants in Oregon and Hawai’i, and also awards scholarships to women graduating high school in Oregon each year. They partner with nonprofit teams working to mitigate climate change, protect ecosystems, educate and advocate for youth and reduce child poverty. The Foundation values collaboration, authenticity, compassion, responsiveness, and continuous learning.

Unique to Central Oregon, FAN began in 1993 and currently employs 30 advocates at 66 sites in Deschutes, Crook and Jefferson counties. These advocates work tirelessly to help families break the cycle of poverty. The direct placement of FAN advocates within schools allows FAN to effectively reach and connect disadvantaged children and families to essential basic needs.

To learn more about the Family Access Network, please visit familyaccessnetwork.org or call (541) 693-5675.

Family Access Network’s mission is to offer assistance, possibility and hope to Central Oregon families in need by connecting them with crucial resources that will help children flourish in school and in life. Every year, FAN advocates improve the lives of nearly 8,000 children and family members in Deschutes, Crook and Jefferson counties.