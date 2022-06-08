High Desert Museum’s daily ‘Raptors of the Desert Sky’ outdoor flight program returns for summer

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) — The High Desert Museum’s signature outdoor flight program, Raptors of the Desert Sky, is back for the summer. The demonstration takes place daily at 11:30 a.m. through Labor Day weekend.

Hawks, owls, falcons and even turkey vultures soar from perch to perch directly over the crowd seated in a natural amphitheater nestled in the Museum’s pine forest. A Museum expert narrates the action, sharing the hunting strategies and natural behaviors of these spectacular birds of prey.

“The outdoor flight program is a highlight of the High Desert Museum summer season,” said Museum Executive Director Dana Whitelaw, Ph.D. “It’s a special experience to see these birds so close and witness their power and beauty while learning about their incredible adaptations that allow them to thrive in their habitats.”

The program takes place at 11:30 am, weather and air quality permitting. The Museum website will be updated to reflect any time changes, such as an earlier start time to accommodate for high temperatures that might stress the birds.

Tickets are separate from Museum entry ($5 for members, children 3-12 and seniors, $7 for non-members, free for children 2 or younger) and must be purchased at Admissions by 11:00 am. They are not available online.

Tickets often sell out before 10:00 am. The Museum strongly recommends that visitors arrive when the Museum opens at 9:00 am to secure tickets from Admissions.

Learn more at highdesertmuseum.org/raptors-of-the-desert-sky.

Raptors of the Desert Sky is made possible by Fly Redmond and Avion Water Company with support from Bigfoot Beverages.

ABOUT THE MUSEUM:

THE HIGH DESERT MUSEUM opened in Bend, Oregon in 1982. It brings together wildlife, cultures, art, history and the natural world to convey the wonder of North America’s High Desert. The Museum is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization accredited by the American Alliance of Museums, is a Smithsonian Affiliate, was the 2019 recipient of the Western Museums Association’s Charles Redd Award for Exhibition Excellence and was a 2021 recipient of the National Medal for Museum and Library Service. To learn more, visit highdesertmuseum.org and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.