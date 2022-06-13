For the love of reading: NeighborImpact’s 4th annual Head Start, Early Head Start Book Drive underway

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) — Help NeighborImpact build literacy skills through the love of reading by supporting the 4th Annual Head Start and Early Head Start Book Drive. This important event runs through July 31 at Roundabout Books in Northwest Crossing.

After a successful book drive in 2021, NeighborImpact is excited to partner with Roundabout Books and SELCO Community Credit Union for this fourth annual event. Our 2022 goal is to collect 1,000 new books for children in our Head Start and Early Head Start programs. Books go directly to children in the program and help families expand their home libraries to create literacy rich homes.

Choose from a selection of board books, picture books and more that are bright and fun and instill the joy of reading in every page. Also, Roundabout Books staff have a list of recommended titles and a wide selection of books for children from 0 to 5 years of age to choose from. They have books that support social-emotional development, going to school, and promoting a positive transition to Kindergarten. Children’s books in Spanish are also available.

SELCO Community Credit Union is sponsoring the book drive again this year with a matching gift, donating one book for each book purchased. This means each book donation goes twice as far!

Books can be purchased from Roundabout Books in the store, over the phone, or online. Visit Roundabout Books, 900 North NW Mount Washington Drive in Bend, call 541-306-6564, or go to roundaboutbookshop.com.

About NeighborImpact: NeighborImpact is a private non-profit governed by a board of directors drawn from across the community. Since 1985, NeighborImpact has led the region in developing solutions and bringing resources to Crook, Deschutes and Jefferson counties and the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs. We help meet the basic needs of Central Oregonians, build economic security and create a community where everyone thrives. NeighborImpact receives federal, state and local grants, foundation grants and donations from individuals and businesses in our community. To learn more about NeighborImpact please visit www.neighborimpact.org.