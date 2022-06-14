NeighborImpact advances capital campaign through Les Schwab Concert Series

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- NeighborImpact is thrilled to partner with Les Schwab to spotlight our important work at this year’s Les Schwab Tires Concert Series at the Hayden Homes Amphitheater. On Friday, June 24, concertgoers will find us in the Les Schwab booth, where we’ll share information and invite attendees to enter a raffle for a Breedlove Guitar!

The complete guitar package includes a built-in electronic pick up for plugging into larger venues, protective Breedlove gig bag and some extra swag to enhance the Breedlove experience. Yours for a song, a $25 raffle ticket buys a chance to own this Breedlove Pursuit ES Concertina guitar. All raffle proceeds support the construction of NeighborImpact’s new food bank warehouse. Raffle tickets are available at bit.ly/play4asong.

“NeighborImpact has enjoyed a decades-long, mutually beneficial relationship with Les Schwab,” said NeighborImpact executive director Scott Cooper. “We welcome their engaging us in the Concert Series as a way of broadening their support.”

Through its Concert Series program, Les Schwab is featuring 21 community organizations at 24 of the series’ 51 confirmed concerts. A variety of nonprofits will build awareness for – and engagement with – their efforts to address homelessness and advance support for children, families and education in the Bend community.

“Reinvesting in our stores’ hometowns is built into Les Schwab’s identity,” said Les Schwab’s Chief Marketing Officer Dale Thompson.

“Our stores and headquarters are always looking for ways to do our part to help improve our communities,” he said.

“We’re excited about NeighborImpact’s new food warehouse, and it will be great to rally support at this concert.”

More information about NeighborImpact’s services can be found on our website at www.neighborimpact.org.

More information about Les Schwab’s commitment to helping its neighbors can be found on its website at https://www.lesschwab.com/community-story.

The concert series at Hayden Homes Amphitheater runs from early June through mid-October. More information can be found on the venue events page https://bendconcerts.com

About NeighborImpact

NeighborImpact is a private non-profit governed by a board of directors drawn from across the community. Since 1985, NeighborImpact has led the region in developing solutions and bringing resources to Crook, Deschutes and Jefferson counties and the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs. We help meet the basic needs of Central Oregonians, build economic security and create a community where everyone thrives. NeighborImpact receives federal, state and local grants, foundation grants and donations from individuals and businesses in our community. To learn more about NeighborImpact please visit www.neighborimpact.org.

About Les Schwab

Les Schwab Tire Centers (www.lesschwab.com) is one of the leading independent tire dealers in the United States, with more than 8,000 employees and 500 locations across Oregon, Washington, Idaho, Montana, California, Nevada, Utah, Colorado, Wyoming and Alaska. In every market, Les Schwab takes pride in doing the right thing − staying focused on providing superior value and building customers for life. The first Les Schwab stores were opened in small towns and rural communities with one guiding principle: provide our neighbors with high-quality products and unparalleled customer service. This single-minded focus on service continues today. In fact, it’s a driving factor in why Les Schwab has ranked #1 in customer satisfaction for Aftermarket Tire Replacement by JD Power two years in a row.