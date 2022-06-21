High Desert Chamber Music presents second season of Summer Soirées

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- High Desert Chamber Music’s popular “Music & Friends” Summer Soirees return next month and will feature a cello-guitar duo in a series of small outdoor concerts at private residences around town.

These intimate, interactive performances will be held outdoors in beautiful Central Oregon settings. As is customary, our “Music & Friends” events include a one-set performance (no intermission), light hors d’oeuvres, and wine.

These events will take place at locations in Sunrise Village, Mirror Pond, and North Rim between July 12-July 14, and feature a new group to Central Oregon - DUO APAIXONADO. The group displays a wonderful blend of talent presenting their own arrangements of outstanding cello-guitar music and is continually broadening the Latin, Spanish, classical, and contemporary repertoire of the cello and guitar partnership. This program includes a varied program of Brazilian sambas and bossa novas, Argentinian tango, Peruvian waltz, and a Spanish classical work.

As a small nonprofit, all proceeds will support our recovery from the economic hardship of COVID, enable our return to our live indoor Concert Series this upcoming season, and support our efforts to provide Educational Outreach programming at no cost to local students, teachers or schools in Central Oregon.

These events are limited capacity, so please be sure to make a reservation! Join us for high-quality live classical chamber music in Central Oregon. Come Hear the Music!

High Desert Chamber Music’s mission is to bring world-class chamber music and musicians to Central Oregon. Now in its fourteenth season, HDCM presents an acclaimed concert series and is the premier and leading chamber music organization in the region offering an exciting roster of professional performing artists.