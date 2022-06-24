Kôr Community Land Trust seeks feedback on community designs through online survey

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Kôr Community Land Trust is committed to designing homeownership communities that fit the needs of our priority population homebuyers - Black, Indigenous, and People of Color earning less than 80% AMI, with family housing needs.

That's why we are asking for interested homebuyers to share their feedback on our community designs. This input will be incorporated into some of the designs for Kôr's third community on SW Poplar Street and all of the designs for Kôr's fourth community on SW Simpson Ave.

Everyone who completes the 5-minute design survey will be entered into a raffle to win $50 Fred Meyer gift cards. The survey is will close July 8.