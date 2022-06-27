Abilitree names Travis Forrest new executive director

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Board of Directors of Abilitree has announced that Travis Forrest is the new executive director of Abilitree, effective June 16, replacing Interim Director Brenda Speirs.

Travis comes to Abilitree with a background in nonprofit leadership with roles in Quality, Business Development and Community Outreach.

“The opportunity to lead Abilitree is personal for me. I am passionate about supporting individuals in need and Abilitree has a long history of helping others in Central Oregon. I am very thankful to be part of Abilitree,” said Travis. “The team at Abilitree are exceptional people and I am excited to make a positive impact in our community together.”

Abilitree believes in everyone's right to live a full and independent life. First established in 1981, Abilitree’s mission is to empower people to grow their independence, expectations, and inclusion in community life. To help individuals and their families reach their goals, Abilitree provides support with skills training, peer support, advocacy, and information and referral.

Critical to Abilitree’s consumers is Social Security Disability Advocacy - this service is available to people whose physical or mental disabilities interfere with their ability to sustain full-time employment. Abilitree guides consumers through the complex process, from initial application to hearing, and acting as a liaison.

Abilitree supports over 700 individuals in Central Oregon a year, who experience a wide range of disabilities, including but not limited to stroke and cancer survivors, and individuals with intellectual, developmental, and physical disabilities.

Board President Brenda Speirs stated, "We are thrilled to have Travis join us as Executive Director. After a thorough search and interview process, it was obvious Travis was the best candidate for the position. The board of directors is confident and optimistic about the future of Abilitree under Travis’s leadership.”

