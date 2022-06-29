‘Bend 101’ second quarterly session set for July 7

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The message that echoed throughout the first-ever Bend 101 event back in April was that Bend has a caring and collaborative spirit. The mission of Bend 101 is to keep that spirit alive by helping new(ish) residents better understand where Bend has come from, what it’s facing today, how to get involved and make new connections, and, ultimately, have an impact.

The second session of Bend 101 will continue that same message, and more. Join us for the next Bend 101 at the Tetherow Pavilion on Thursday, July 7, at 5:30 p.m., for an exciting evening of community engagement and education.

Our evening will be spent getting to know the roots of our beloved city, how it has grown to what we see today, and how we can all contribute to a thriving society in the future. There will be time to socialize and indulge in bites, beverages, and incredible views on the patio overlooking the Tetherow Golf Course and Cascade Mountains.

“We are ecstatic to build upon the great success of the first session of Bend 101 by employing more community engagement and education in our second session,” shared Cyrus Mooney, Bend Chamber Events and Programs Lead. “There were so many great takeaways that we captured from the first event and our Steering Committee has been extremely intentional about keeping a strong foundation in the program, while also allowing the content to evolve in order to provide relevant and timely resources to our audience.”

The seasonal summer program will emphasize how water usage and allocation impact our community, as well as how fire and smoke challenges can be more effectively addressed for businesses and the general public.

Guest Speakers include:

• Damon Runberg, Regional Economist, OR Employment Dept.

• Kelly Cannon-Miller, Executive Director, Deschutes Historical Museum

• Mike Hollern and Neil Bryant, long-time successful Bendites

• Eric King, Bend City Manager

• Todd Riley, Bend Fire Chief

• Marisa Hossick, Communications Director, Deschutes River Conservancy

• Michelle O'Hara, Executive Director, Opportunity Knocks

• Brian Ladd, Principal Broker, Cascade Sotheby’s Ladd Group

We will also hear an interview between a relatively new Bendite, Dini Vemuri, and an established local professional, Ron Ford.

Space is limited at the Tetherow Pavilion, so registration is required and is now open at www.bend101.org. The cost is $15 per person to attend.

Bend 101 is supported and funded by a consortium of organizations, including: Bend Chamber, Cascade Sotheby’s and the Ladd Group, Central Oregon Association of Realtors, Opportunity Knocks, Bend Broadband, Looking Forward, the High Desert Education Service District, City of Bend, and Tetherow Resort.

###

The mission of the Bend Chamber is to create an environment where businesses, their employees and our community excel together through collaboration, advocacy, resources and leadership to meet Bend’s business challenges.