Discover Your Forest’s ‘Ask a Ranger’ sessions return at Mt. Bachelor for the summer

Bend Oregon - Have you ever wondered what the Cascade mountains look like from their height? Do you have questions about volcanoes? Curious about the wildlife we share our home with? Have we got an opportunity for you! Discover Your Forest and Mt. Bachelor are excited to introduce a new summer program, called “Ask a Ranger.”

Running Thursdays through Sundays from July 1st - September 4th, Interpretive Rangers will host open-house style Q&A sessions on the deck of Pine Marten Lodge. Interested participants can drop in anytime from 11:30AM - 2:30PM.

USFS Interpretive Volunteer Rangers will be located at the Pine Marten Lodge deck to offer informational sessions to both local and global visitors. Participants are encouraged to bring their questions, or simply ask the Rangers for an introduction to the area.

The Rangers have a broad range of knowledge including topics like the volcanoes of the Cascades, the geology of Central Oregon, and the natural history of the region. From spotting wildlife to deciphering peaks, Volunteer Rangers will be available to share knowledge, provide assistance and answer questions.

The program is facilitated by Discover Your Forest, who is the nonprofit partner of the US Forest Service in Central Oregon. They have worked in tandem with Mt. Bachelor for more than a decade to offer engaging interpretive programs to the mountain’s visitors, as well as robust conservation education programs that reach upwards of 12,000 local students annually.

The program is free with the purchase of a lift ticket to Pine Marten Lodge. Information regarding purchase of the lift tickets can be found on Mt. Bachelor’s website at: https://www.mtbachelor.com/plan-your-trip/summer-activities/scenic-lift. No reservations are required.

For more information about Discover Your Forest and their impact on the landscapes and communities of Central Oregon, visit www.discoveryourforest.org