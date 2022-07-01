Rotary of Bend’s ‘Battle of the Badges’ at K1 Speed to raise funds for NeighborImpact

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Rotary Club of Bend is proud to announce Central Oregon’s first-ever Battle of the Badges charity event.

On Tuesday, August 16 from 5-8 p.m., K1 Speed will host the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office and the Bend Police Department as they volunteer their time to face off in a head-to-head race! All proceeds will be donated to NeighborImpact’s efforts to eliminate childhood hunger in Central Oregon.

Our generous sponsors have worked hard to make this happen. We’d like to extend a special thank you to K1 Speed, Hoodoo, Keller Williams Realty, and Graham for Heroes for making this all possible.

The Battle of the Badges event will be free for all to attend. Enjoy the food trucks, onsite police cars, booths, activities, and of course, the races.

Who’s going to win Central Oregon’s first annual Battle of the Badges Race, and have bragging rights all year? Cast your vote and donate to NeighborImpact at Battleofthebadges.org.