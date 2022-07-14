Bend Park and Rec hosting hiring event next week as they plan for fall

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- With fall right around the corner, Bend Park and Recreation District is hosting a hiring event next week and invites potential team members to learn more about job opportunities available with the district’s after-school child care, aquatics and other teams.

The hiring event is next Tuesday, 4 – 6:30 p.m. at the Larkspur Community Center, 1600 SE Reed Market Rd. in Bend. At the hiring event, attendees can learn about positions, complete applications and participate in on-site interviews.

BPRD plans to make job offers on the spot. Lifeguard and swim instructor applicants can schedule in-water testing for next steps.

This pre-fall event features numerous recreation positions for the important work of afterschool child care, aquatics and recreation teams.

To streamline attendance at the event, attendees are encouraged to complete the one-minute Hiring Event Interest Form at www.bendparksandrec.org/hiringevent.

Featured openings include:

Afterschool Childcare/Youth Recreation Leader – part-time

Lifeguard – part-time

Swim Instructor – part-time

Recreation Staff – part-time

Custodian – part-time

“We hosted several hiring events this spring and hired dozens of new employees at those events,” said John Bataclan-Wilson, BPRD Recruiting Specialist. “This event is focused on our afterschool child care and youth recreation position openings and we invite people to come learn what working for play means with BPRD.”

The positions offer a variety of benefits, which may include paid leave, recreation facility passes and recreation program registration discounts. Working hours vary and multiple shifts are available. Some positions are available for age 15 years and older; other positions are available for age 18 years and older.

Resumes are welcome, but not necessary. Attendees who receive an interview at the event will get a free BPRD recreation center one-visit pass good for swimming, fitness classes and/or skating.

View positions at: www.bendparksandrec.org/jobs.

Bend Park and Recreation District is an equal opportunity employer.