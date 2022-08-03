NeighborImpact can help with mortgage relief from Oregon Homeowner Assistance Fund

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- If you have fallen behind on your mortgage payment or your property taxes, NeighborImpact may be able to help with the Oregon Homeowner Assistance Fund. These funds help qualifying homeowners who are at risk of losing their home by paying past-due balances and/or providing ongoing payment relief and other housing-related expenses.

NeighborImpact’s HomeSource program offers counseling to assist you in understanding HAF, the process, qualifying, and applying to this program; along with other mortgage assistance counseling at no charge to you.

To be eligible, homeowners must:

Live at the property

Be listed as borrower on the mortgage or be the property owner

Have experienced financial hardship due to the coronavirus pandemic after January 21, 2020

Meet one of the following income conditions:

Past-Due Payment Relief: Homeowners must be at or below 150% Area Median Income or 100% of the median income for the United States, whichever is greater. ( See chart ).

). Ongoing Payment Relief: Homeowners must be at or below 100% Area Median Income or 100% of the median income for the United States, whichever is greater. (See chart).

NeighborImpact’s coaching is provided at no-cost to those who are at risk of losing their primary residence. To get started or to learn more information, visit neighborimpact.org/haf.

About NeighborImpact: NeighborImpact is a private non-profit governed by a board of directors drawn from across the community. Since 1985, NeighborImpact has led the region in developing solutions and bringing resources to Crook, Deschutes and Jefferson counties and the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs. We help meet the basic needs of Central Oregonians, build economic security and create a community where everyone thrives. NeighborImpact receives federal, state and local grants, foundation grants and donations from individuals and businesses in our community. To learn more about NeighborImpact please visit www.neighborimpact.org.