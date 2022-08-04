Exhibit on ‘Oregon’s Landmark Legislation’ now open at Deschutes Historical Museum

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The exhibit "Oregon’s Landmark Legislation" is open through Sept. 6 at the Deschutes Historical Museum, 129 NW Idaho Avenue in downtown Bend.

Oregon has repeatedly led the nation in creating, revising, and implementing laws shaping the quality of life of its citizens. While Oregon’s innovations have evoked controversy, they have charted the course for other states and nations.

This traveling exhibit from the Oregon Historical Society highlights groundbreaking legislation passed since Statehood either by Politician, Legislative Action, or Public Initiative and that focus on environmental, social, and land use issues.

Supplementing the display are artifacts from the family of Governor Thomas Lawson McCall in the museum’s collection. Governor McCall grew up along the Crooked River, a graduate of Redmond High School and for whom a Redmond elementary school is named. Considered one of the most important governors in American history, Governor McCall spearheaded some of the key pieces of legislation featured in the exhibit.