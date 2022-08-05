Deschutes County road construction update: Week of August 7-13

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here is Deschutes County's road construction update for the week of August 7-13.

Paving of Alfalfa Market Rd: MP 4 to Johnson Ranch Rd (Bend Area) – No work will be occurring this week. Work will resume the week of August 21.

Paving of Hamby Rd: US20 to Butler Market Rd (Bend Area) – Asphalt paving and shoulder work will be occurring. Work will include paving of Powderhorn Drive and Stony Ridge Road, paving of roadway and driveway approaches, as well as placement of shoulder rock. Road users should anticipate single lane closures facilitated by flaggers and delays of up to 20 minutes during work hours. Work hours are 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Monday through Friday (excluding holidays). Work hours are subject to change based on weather conditions.

Pedestrian Ramp Improvements (La Pine Area) – Sidewalk work will be occurring in the La Pine area. Work will include construction of new concrete walks and pedestrian ramps on various local roadways. Road users should anticipate single lane closures facilitated by flaggers and delays of up to 20 minutes during work hours. Sidewalks will also be closed in the work zones throughout the duration of the project. Designated pedestrian detour routes will be in place in the vicinity of the work areas. Work hours are 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Monday through Friday (excluding holidays). Work hours are subject to change based on weather conditions.

Chip Seal (La Pine & Sunriver Areas) – Deschutes County crews will be chip sealing the following roads (weather permitting):

o River Summit Drive (FS Road 45)

o Spring River Road

o Bridge Drive

o Otter Drive

Traffic Information – Road users should anticipate single lane closures facilitated by flaggers and delays of up to 20 minutes during work hours. Work hours are 6:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Monday through Thursday (excluding holidays). Work hours are subject to change based on weather conditions.

For more information, please contact the Deschutes County Road Department at (541) 388-6581.