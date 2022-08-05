ODOT Region 4 construction update: Week of August 5-12

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here's the ODOT Region 4 construction update for the week of August 5-12.

Here at ODOT, we are committed to providing a safe and efficient transportation system for everyone. We invest in Oregon's future through roadway improvement projects. The following projects are located within Region 4; Central Oregon from The Dalles to Klamath Falls on the east side of the Cascades.

There are two ways to learn about construction taking place for the upcoming week.

1. Visit TripCheck.com. Constantly updated with construction and crash data, TripCheck is the best way to learn about road conditions around the state. Click on a traffic cone symbol on the map to see construction impacts for that area.

2. Scroll down to the counties and highways listed below to see impacts that could affect you. Construction information is shown for one week, giving you the most up-to-date information.

All work is dependent on weather conditions, and schedules are subject to change.

DESCHUTES COUNTY

U.S. 97: South Century Drive to USFS border (MP 153.11 - MP 156.26)

Crews will be preforming day work Monday to Friday with shoulder closures. Expect no delays to traffic. Expected project completion end of August 2022.

More project information here.

Watch a video on this project here.

U.S. 97: Road Weather Management Project (MP 143.68 - MP 164.17)

Crews will be performing day work Monday to Friday consisting of shoulder work for final clean up items, expect no delays to traffic.

Expected completion end of August 2022.

More project information here.

U.S. 20: Mervin Sampels to Greenwood (3rd Street Bend, MP 18.99 – MP 20.99)

Crews will be performing single lane closures on 3rd St from Butler Market to Mervin Sampels with day and night work Monday to Friday. Intermittent lane closures on Mervin Samples Rd. Minor delays expected.

Crews will be continuing works at the intersection of 3rd and Greenwood, with lane closures in place Sunday - Thursday Night 7pm - 7am. Expect delays.

Expected project completion November 2023.

More project information here.

U.S. 97 Redmond-Bend Safety Improvements (MP 124.4 - MP 133.51)

Crews will be performing day work Monday to Friday consisting of shoulder work for final clean up items. Expect no delays to traffic.

On Monday night, expect single closures. Expect minimal delays to traffic.

Expected project completion mid-August, except seeding.

More project information here.

U.S. 20: Ward/Hamby Road Roundabout (MP 3.26 - MP 3.86)

The contractor will NOT be preforming any work onsite this week. This is the last update for this project.

More project information here.

Watch a video on this project here.

U.S. 97 at Wickiup Jct. (La Pine)

New project update. Crews will be performing day work Monday to Friday consisting of shoulder work. Expect no delays to traffic. Expected completion end of November.

More project information here

CLAKAMAS COUNTY

US26: SE Kelso Rd-Frog Lake Sno Park Sec

Contractor will be performing culvert replacements between MP 35 - 37 daytime hours, with shoulder closures as well as possible single lane closures, including side streets at E. Peter Place and E. Sun Rae Dr. Expected Completion Sept. 2022.

HARNEY/LAKE COUNTIES

U.S. 395: Big Stick to Alkali Lake, Lakeview, Lakeview-Burns Highway (MP 15.43 - MP 46.93).

Grinding, in-place cement treated base, paving and pipe work from MP 20 to MP 25. 24 hour flagging and pilot car 7 days a week, expect 20 minute delays.

More project information here.

HOOD RIVER COUNTY

I-84: Forest Lane Over I-84 Project, Columbia River Highway (MP 46.2 - MP 46.51).

Full closure of bridge on NW Forest Lane. Frontage Road will have daytime lane closures with flagging. Contractor will be placing guardrail, striping, and placing embankment. Expected Project Completion August 2022.

More project information here.

JEFFERSON COUNTY

and CTWS RESERVATION

U.S. 26: Clear Lake Road - NW Dogwood Lane Project

At MP 69, traffic is now in detour route next to existing bridge. Crews will continue concrete form building for walls and culvert roof. Watch for trucks going in and out of work zone. Narrowed lane widths and a speed reduction to 40mph are in place. Expected Completion December.

More project information here.

Watch a video on this project here.

U.S. 97: The Dalles - California Highway Culverts Project

Pipe work at MP 267.41 to MP 274.01. Flagging zone Monday thru Friday, expect 20 minute delays.

KLAMATH COUNTY

OR140 Brett Way Extension (South Klamath Falls Highway, MP 3.74 - 4.75)

Earthwork, paving, curbs and pipe work on Brett Way and Wings Way, expect minor delays.

More project information here.

U.S. 97: OR 58 - California Border Project (The Dalles - California Highway, MP 252.44 - MP 278.81)

Bridge work on Nevada Street Bridge at MP 273.62, USBR Bridge at MP 273.71, and the Green Spring Bridge at MP 277.12.

Nevada Street/Oregon Avenue: lane shift traffic control installed, bridge work will be done behind concrete barrier, no delays expected.

US97: lane shift traffic control installed, bridge work will be done behind the barrier, no delays expected.

More project information here.

WASCO COUNTY (OR)/KLICKITAT (WA)

The Dalles (Columbia River) Bridge Project (U.S. 197: WA MP 0.57 I-84: MP 100.6-U.S. 197:OR MP 0.61 I-84: MP 102.2.)

The weekend full closures of The Dalles bridge have ended, with the expectation to resume closures after Labor day in the fall. Crews continue repair work on concrete panels at their pre-cast yard location and structure preparation underneath. Work will also be occurring on shoulders and staging areas off the ends of the bridge during week days with no delays anticipated, use caution when traveling through the project. Expected Completion TBD.

More project information here.

Watch a video on this project here.

I-84: Corbett Interchange - Multnomah Falls Section

No work expected next week. Expected Completion Sept. 2022.

More project information here