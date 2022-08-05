Pregnancy Resource Centers of C.O. partners with Shell Stop and Go for ‘The Giving Pump’ fundraiser

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Pregnancy Resource Centers of Central Oregon is proud to partner with Shell Stop and Go for the Shell USA “The Giving Pump” as part of its Force For Good initiative to drive positive change in local communities by giving back.

Starting Friday and running through Oct. 31, a portion of the purchases made by consumers who use the designated pump at Shell stations across Bend will support The Pregnancy Resource Centers of Central Oregon.

“The Giving Pump” at Shell stations across Bend, Oregon will be specially marked with colorful signage to inspire consumers to fuel up and support this local charity. It’s easy to participate in the program, and it costs customers nothing extra.

“We are so grateful for this opportunity to partner with Shell, and to raise awareness of PRCCO in our community,” said Stormie Van Patten, Development Director.

More than 6,500 Shell stations across the U.S. are participating in this 3-month Giving Pump initiative. Those looking to find a participating station can visit shell.us/givingpump.

Since launching Force for Good, Shell has highlighted the impacts its wholesalers have made in the communities in which they operate, going beyond fuel quality and loyalty. In 2021, Shell Wholesalers and retailers donated over $1.5 million and supported over 400 children’s charities through The Giving Pump.

Visit shell.us/givingpump to find additional program details, participating sites and content on local charity partners, and follow @ShellStationsUS to keep up with the latest news.

ABOUT SHELL

Shell USA, Inc is an affiliate of Shell plc, a global group of energy and petrochemical companies with operations in more than 70 countries. In the U.S., Shell operates in 50 states and employs more than 12,000 people working to help tackle the challenges of the new energy future.

INQUIRIES:

Stormie Van Patten Development Director stormiev@prcco.org 541-318-1949