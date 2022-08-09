Family Access Network receives $25,000 from Safeway Albertsons Foundation’s ‘Nourishing Neighbors’ program

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Family Access Network (FAN) recently received a $25,000 grant from Safeway Albertsons Foundation’s Nourishing Neighbors Program that aims to help individuals in need connect to resources that will reduce hunger.

FAN places advocates directly in schools to remove barriers for children and families in Central Oregon, so they can find hope, help, and new possibilities. In addition to connecting individuals to food resources, advocates can assist families in need with clothing, safe shelter, health care, and much more.

FAN strives to help families regain self-sufficiency, so kids can focus on school, not where their next meal will come from.

“We’re grateful that Safeway Albertsons Foundation’s Nourishing Neighbors are partnering with us to help ensure Central Oregon children are well-fed and ready to thrive in their educational journeys,” said Julie N. Lyche, FAN's executive director.

Unique to Central Oregon, FAN began in 1993 and currently employs 30 advocates at 66 sites in Deschutes, Crook, and Jefferson counties. These advocates work tirelessly to help families break the cycle of poverty. The direct placement of FAN advocates within schools allows FAN to effectively reach and connect disadvantaged children and families to essential basic needs.

The goal of Safeway Albertsons Foundation’s Nourishing Neighbors program is to ensure those who live in the communities served by Safeway and Albertsons have enough food to eat.

“We’re always looking for the best ways to fight hunger in the communities we serve. By partnering with top-notch organizations like FAN, we know we can make a difference in the lives of our neighbors who are facing food insecurity issues,” said Safeway Albertsons’ Division President, Carl Huntington.

To learn more about the Family Access Network, please visit familyaccessnetwork.org or call (541) 693-5675.

Family Access Network’s mission is to offer assistance, possibility and hope to Central Oregon families in need by connecting them with crucial resources that will help children flourish in school and in life. Every year, FAN advocates improve the lives of nearly 7,000 children and family members in Deschutes, Crook, and Jefferson counties.