Bend Park and Rec fall recreation program registration opens Tuesday

Bend Park and Rec District

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Anticipating the return to school, cooler weather and ice-skating season, Bend Park and Recreation District is opening registration for fall recreation programs beginning Tuesday, August 16 at 6 a.m.

An online Fall 2022 Online Playbook is available for easy viewing and download.

Fall programs run from September through December and include youth and adult activities, no-school day programs, arts, outdoors, swimming, sports and ice season favorites including skating, hockey and curling.

Patrons are encouraged to register online or in person at the Juniper Swim & Fitness Center, Larkspur Community Center, and the District Office during regular business hours.

If establishing a household account for the first time, the process can take up to 24 hours. All new and returning patrons are encouraged to verify account details before Aug. 16 when many programs are expected to fill up quickly.

For additional information, contact the BRPD Customer Service Team at (541) 389-7275 or visit www.bendparksandrec.org.

