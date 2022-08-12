Oregonians urged to sign up for SOLVE’s Statewide Beach & Riverside Cleanup Sept. 17

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Come together with thousands of Oregonians on Saturday, Sept. 17, for SOLVE’s Beach & Riverside Cleanup, in partnership with the Oregon Lottery. Volunteer registration is now live, and all Oregonians, from Astoria to Brookings, Pendleton to Sunriver, are encouraged to sign up for this statewide cleanup event.

For nearly four decades, SOLVE has hosted the annual Beach & Riverside Cleanup. With the support of SOLVE, community leaders and partner organizations host restoration events, urban litter cleanup projects, and beach cleanups. Each volunteer project is aimed at caring for one of Oregon’s most precious resources, our water, from source to sea.

Thanks to the efforts of over 3,000 dedicated volunteers who participated in last year’s Beach & Riverside Cleanup, over 60,385 pounds of trash and marine debris were removed, and 32,717 square feet of invasive plants were cleared.

Removing invasive plant species, nurturing native plants, and collecting litter are all easy ways volunteers can positively impact Oregon’s water quality.

Each piece of litter collected removes the possibility of it entering a nearby river, waterway, or storm drain, where it can eventually make its way to the sea and contribute to our global marine debris crisis. Invasive plant species crowd out native plants and typically have shallow roots, leading to increased erosion and poor water filtration.

“Since 1969, SOLVE has been mobilizing volunteers to restore and preserve Oregon’s natural spaces,” says Oregon Lottery Director, Barry Pack. “The Oregon Lottery is proud to continue supporting SOLVE’s Beach & Riverside Cleanup. Now more than ever, it’s important for Oregonians to come together for a common cause. SOLVE’s Beach & Riverside Cleanup provides the perfect opportunity.”

Interested community members are encouraged to visit solveoregon.org to see a list of volunteer projects and sign up. To create a culture of sustainability around litter cleanups, it is suggested that you bring your own reusable gloves, buckets, and safety vests. The Beach & Riverside Cleanup is a great way to bond with family members, coworkers, and neighbors, all while collectively giving back to some of Oregon’s most beautiful places. Join the action today at solveoregon.org.

SOLVE’s Beach & Riverside Cleanup is in partnership with the Oregon Lottery, with additional support from Metro, Oregon Parks and Recreation Department, Oregon Department of Transportation, Onpoint Community Credit Union, Rogue Ales & Spirits, Chevron, Fred Meyer, Bamboo Sushi, Clean Water Services, City of Beaverton, Next Adventure, and Deep Blue Pacific Wind.

About SOLVE

SOLVE is a statewide non-profit organization that brings Oregonians together to improve our environment and build a legacy of stewardship. Since 1969, the organization has grown from a small, grassroots group to a national model of volunteer action. Today, SOLVE mobilizes and trains tens of thousands of volunteers of all ages across Oregon to clean and restore our neighborhoods and natural areas, and build a legacy of stewardship for our state. Visit solveoregon.org for more information.