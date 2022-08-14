Child cancer survivor inspires Fred Meyer to create Emma’s Donuts, to benefit Doernbecher Children’s Hospital

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Fred Meyer announced Sunday the launch of Emma’s Donuts, a delicious product campaign that will give all proceeds to Doernbecher Children’s Hospital, with a minimum donation of $50,000.

Company President Dennis Gibson was moved by the vision of Emma, the daughter of an assistant store manager, which lead to the concept of Emma’s Donuts.

Emma is an incredible baker, and also a child cancer survivor that wanted to give back to Doernbecher Children’s Hospital through selling baked goods. Emma started baking and selling scones to raise money for donation.

Inspired by Emma, Fred Meyer partnered with Franz Bakery to develop a donut of Emma’s design. Emma’s donut creation has come to life, and the donuts are now available at displays in the service bakeries of 62 Oregon and SW Washington Fred Meyer stores.

“Emma and her vision are an incredible inspiration for us at Fred Meyer,” Gibson said. “We are so proud and excited to launch Emma’s Donuts in our stores, to give back to the community, and support the critical work being done at Doernbecher Children’s Hospital.”

The donuts will be available through September, or until they sell out.

The Franz Bakery team helped Emma develop the donut of her choice, which is a delightful raspberry lemonade flavor.

“We are honored with the opportunity to support Fred Meyer and Doernbecher with the development of Emma’s Donuts,” stated Kim Albers-Nisbet, president of Franz Bakery (United States Bakery).

“The raspberry lemonade donut is sprinkled with red, Emma’s favorite color, and yellow, as her middle name is Sunshine. The box was designed with gold ribbons to raise awareness and support Childhood Cancer,” she continued. “The story of Emma’s journey inspires us all.”

The team at Doernbecher Children’s Hospital is also excited to be part of the endeavor.

“From receiving her diagnosis, to becoming a cancer survivor, and now giving back to other children in need, Emma’s journey is an inspiration to us all,” said Dana A.V. Braner, M.D., Physician-in-Chief at OHSU Doernbecher Children’s Hospital. “Having the support of our community is crucial to providing best quality care and the most innovative treatments for our patients. We are grateful to Emma and all of the community partners who made this project possible.”