Deschutes-Ochoco Resource Advisory Committee seeks nominees to fill vacancies

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Deschutes and Ochoco National Forests and Crooked River National Grassland are seeking nominees to fill vacancies on the 15-member Deschutes-Ochoco Resource Advisory Committee (RAC).

RACs are chartered under the Secure Rural Schools & Community Self Determination Act, which was recently extended until 2023. This extension authorizes “Title II” payments for protection, restoration and enhancement of fish and wildlife habitat, and other natural resource objectives on Federal land and adjacent non-Federal lands.

The Forest Service seeks committee members committed to collaboratively working with other interests for the benefit of National Forest System lands. RAC members review proposed projects on or adjacent to national forest lands in Deschutes, Crook, Jefferson, Klamath, Grant, Wheeler and Harney Counties. The RAC then makes recommendations to the Forest Service on which projects should be funded.

Committee members are nominated by the Deschutes and Ochoco National Forests and Crooked River National Grassland and are approved by the Secretary of Agriculture. Members serve a four-year term without compensation, with a time commitment of one or two one-day meetings per year, and travel expenses may be reimbursed.

The makeup of the advisory committee is diverse, with representation from industry, environmental groups, elected officials, forest-user groups, and the public at large. The Act encourages the representation of minorities, women, and people with disabilities. Members must reside within the state in which the RAC is located, and, preferably, within the RAC boundary. The committee consists of 15 members and each member is assigned to one of three categories.

Category A represents organized labor, developed outdoor recreation, off-highway vehicle use, commercial recreation activities, energy development interests, the commercial timber industry, and Federal grazing or other land use permits.

represents organized labor, developed outdoor recreation, off-highway vehicle use, commercial recreation activities, energy development interests, the commercial timber industry, and Federal grazing or other land use permits. Category B represents nationally recognized environmental organizations, regionally or locally recognized environmental organizations, dispersed recreational activities, archaeological and historical interests.

represents nationally recognized environmental organizations, regionally or locally recognized environmental organizations, dispersed recreational activities, archaeological and historical interests. Category C represents state, county, or local elected offices, American Indian tribes, school officials or teachers, and the affected public-at-large.

To be considered for nomination, interested participants should submit the required AD-755 application form, available on the Deschutes National Forest’s website at fs.usda.gov/main/deschutes/workingtogether/advisorycommittees. Letters of support may be added to the application package but are not required.

Nominees will be evaluated based on their education, training and experience working within the interest area they represent. Consideration is also made for their knowledge of the geographic area covered by the RAC, demonstrated commitment to collaborative resource decision-making, and contribution to the balance and diversity of the RAC.

Applications are accepted year-round, but to be considered for placement in the next year, applications are requested by Sept. 1.

For more information, you can visit the Deschutes National Forest’s website at fs.usda.gov/detail/deschutes/workingtogether/advisorycommittees or email the Deschutes National Forest’s Partnership Program Manager, Alex Enna, at alexander.enna@usda.gov.