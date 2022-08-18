The Center Foundation offers ImPACT concussion baseline testing

BEND, OR – The Center Foundation is pleased to announce Community Concussion Baseline testing. ImPACT Concussion Baseline testing is available for children ages 12 through 18 who have not already received the baseline in the past two years.

Group testing will be available on:

Monday, August 29th – 9:00 a.m. with more times added as needed.

According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, concussions are second only to auto accidents as the leading cause of childhood injury.

It is estimated that 15-20% of high school athletes receive a concussion in any given year. If an athlete returns to play before the brain is fully healed, they are at risk of Second Impact Concussion Syndrome. In this condition, the brain swells rapidly, with sometimes fatal consequences.

As part of the effort to reduce Second Impact Syndrome, The Center Foundation has adopted the ImPACT Concussion Baseline Test.

It is recommended that student athletes have a baseline test every two years. ImPACT Concussion Baseline testing is a computerized “snapshot” of how a child’s healthy brain is functioning. The test takes less than an hour.

The baselines are NOT MRIs or scans – they are computerized assessment tests. Baseline results are electronically stored for use in the event the child suffers a concussion. In that case, medical professionals can access baseline results and compare them to post-injury tests conducted at an appropriate stage in the recovery process.

The cost of each baseline test is $20, cash or check made out to The Center Foundation. Registration is required by contacting Stuart Schmidt, Program Manager, at 541-322-2323. Baseline tests are held at The Center, 2200 NE Neff Road in Bend, Oregon.

About The Center Foundation