ODOT Region 4 construction update: Week of August 21-26

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here is the ODOT Region 4 construction update for the week of August 21-26.

There are two ways to learn about construction taking place for the upcoming week.

1. Visit TripCheck.com. Constantly updated with construction and crash data, TripCheck is the best way to learn about road conditions around the state. Click on a traffic cone symbol on the map to see construction impacts for that area.

2. Scroll down to the counties and highways listed below to see impacts that could affect you. Construction information is shown for one week, giving you the most up-to-date information.

All work is dependent on weather conditions, and schedules are subject to change.

DESCHUTES COUNTY

U.S. 97: South Century Drive to USFS border (MP 153.11 - MP 156.26)

Crews will be preforming day work Monday to Friday with shoulder closures for fencing and landscaping.

Expect no delays to traffic.

Expected completion end of August.

More project information here.

Watch a video on this project here.

U.S. 97: Road Weather Management Project (MP 143.68 - MP 164.17)

The Contractor will be performing day work Monday to Friday with shoulder closures for final clean up items. Expect no delays to traffic.

More project information here.

U.S. 20: Mervin Sampels to Greenwood (3rd Street Bend, MP 18.99 – MP 20.99)

Crews will be performing single lane closures on 3rd St from Butler Market to Mervin Sampels with day and night work Monday to Friday for drainage, curb and sidewalk works. There will be intermittent lane closures on Mervin Samples Rd for utility relocates. Minor delays expected. Crews will also be continuing intersection works at 3rd and Greenwood, with lane closures in place Sunday -Thursday Night 7pm - 7am for signal and sidewalk works. Expect 20 min delays.

Expected completion November 2023.

More project information here.

U.S. 97 Redmond-Bend Safety Improvements (MP 124.4 - MP 133.51)

Crews will be performing day work Monday to Friday with shoulder closures for final clean up items. Expect no delays to traffic.

More project information here.

U.S. 20: Ward/Hamby Road Roundabout (MP 3.26 - MP 3.86)

The contractor will NOT be preforming any work onsite this week. This is the last update for this project.

More project information here.

Watch a video on this project here.

U.S. 97 at Wickiup Jct. (La Pine)

Crews will be performing day work Monday to Friday with shoulder closures for adjacent trail works. Expect no delays to traffic. Expected completion end of November.

More project information here

CLAKAMAS COUNTY

US26: SE Kelso Rd-Frog Lake Sno Park Sec

Crews will be performing culvert cleaning and associated work in preparation for culvert lining at multiple locations between Sandy and Frog Lake under weekday, daytime single lane and shoulder closures. Expected Completion Sept. 2022.

HARNEY/LAKE COUNTIES

U.S. 395: Big Stick to Alkali Lake, Lakeview, Lakeview-Burns Highway (MP 15.43 - MP 46.93).

Grinding, in-place cement treated base, paving and pipe work from MP 20

to MP 25. 24 hour flagging and pilot car 7 days a week, expect 20 minute

delays.

More project information here.

HOOD RIVER COUNTY

I-84: Forest Lane Over I-84 Project, Columbia River Highway (MP 46.2 - MP 46.51).

Full closure of bridge on NW Forest Lane remains in place. Frontage Road will have single lane closures controlled by Flaggers. Nighttime single lane closures in both EB & WB directions on I84 will also be in place. Expected Project Completion September 1, 2022.

More project information here.

JEFFERSON COUNTY

and CTWS RESERVATION

U.S. 26: Clear Lake Road - NW Dogwood Lane Project

At MP 69, traffic is now in detour route next to existing bridge. Crews will continue work on the box culvert. Watch for trucks going in and out of work zone. Narrowed lane widths and a speed reduction to 40mph are in place. Expected Completion December 2022.

More project information here.

Watch a video on this project here.

U.S. 97: The Dalles - California Highway Culverts Project

Pipe and clean up work from MP 267.41 to MP 274.01, flagging zone

Monday thru Friday expect 20 minute delays.

KLAMATH COUNTY

OR140 Brett Way Extension (South Klamath Falls Highway, MP 3.74 - 4.75)

Crews will be performing earthwork, paving, concrete sidewalk, and curbs on Brett Way and Wings

Way, expect minor delays.

More project information here.

U.S. 97: OR 58 - California Border Project (The Dalles - California Highway, MP 252.44 - MP 278.81)

Bridge work on Nevada Street Bridge at MP 273.62, USBR Bridge at MP

273.71, and the Green Spring Bridge at MP 277.12.

At Nevada Street/Oregon Avenue: lane shift traffic control installed, bridge

work will be done behind concrete barrier, no delays expected.

On US97: lane shift traffic control installed, bridge work will be done

behind the barrier, no delays expected.

On OR140 at the Green Spings Bridge: lane shift traffic control installed,

bridge work will be done behind the barrier, no delays expected.

More project information here.

WASCO COUNTY (OR)/KLICKITAT (WA)

The Dalles (Columbia River) Bridge Project (U.S. 197: WA MP 0.57 I-84: MP 100.6-U.S. 197:OR MP 0.61 I-84: MP 102.2.)

WASCO COUNTY, SHERMAN COUNTY (OR) / KLICKITAT COUNTY (WA): Work will occur on shoulders and staging areas off the ends of the bridge and under the bridge during weekdays with no delays anticipated, and during weeknights on the bridge under single lane closures controlled by flaggers; expect minimal delays during nighttime single lane closures and use caution when traveling through the project. A speed reduction to 35 mph is in place across the bridge. UPDATE TO WEEKEND FULL CLOSURES - Weekend full closures of the bridge are scheduled to resume on September 29th and will continue each weekend (except holiday weekends of Thanksgiving, Christmas & New Years) starting Thursday evenings at 8 p.m. to Monday mornings at 6 a.m. Updated anticipated completion date - Spring 2023.

More project information here.

Watch a video on this project here.

I-84: Corbett Interchange - Multnomah Falls Section

No work expected next week. Expected Completion Sept. 2022.

More project information here

Meghan Blyth, ODOT Community Affairs Coordinator

(541)280-2716 or Meghan.Blyth@odot.oregon.gov

For current road and weather conditions visit TripCheck.com or call 511