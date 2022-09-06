Road crew to conduct pavement patching on FS Road 4260 near Twin Lakes, Wickiup Reservoir

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Deschutes National Forest road crew will be repairing the pavement edges and patching potholes on Forest Service Road (FSR) 4260 which provides access to North Twin Lake, South Twin Lake and the northeastern side of Wickiup Reservoir.

The work is slated to begin Wednesday and tentatively last through the week.

Road repairs are scheduled for the stretch of road beginning at the junction of FSR 42 and 4260 and running 3.28 miles south until the pavement ends. This stretch of road accesses North Twin Lakes Campground and Day Use Area, West South Twin Campground and Boat Launch, Twin Lakes Resort, South Twin Lake Campground and Day Use, Gull Point Campground and Boat Ramp, and North Wickiup Boat Ramp.

Motorists, bicyclists and pedestrians can expect delays of up to 30 minutes during the work. Flaggers will be onsite to provide for public and worker safety. Please use caution if traveling in the area. FSR 44 and FSR 4380 may be used as alternative routes to reach Wickiup Dam.

For more information, contact the Bend-Fort Rock Ranger District at 541-383-5300.