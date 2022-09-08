Inaugural Bend Wine Month in October to celebrate area wineries

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Pacific Northwest wineries have made their mark on the Bend community and are joining forces this October for the inaugural Bend Wine Month.

With a vibrant, hip energy, countless year-round outdoor activities, and thriving culinary scene, Bend isn’t just a beer town anymore. Area wineries are ready to celebrate the wide range of wines and hospitality experiences available in the cosmopolitan-esque mountain town.

“While the Bend Ale Trail put Bend on the map as a beer town, we’re excited by how Bend’s wine scene is flourishing,” explained Visit Bend CEO Kevney Dugan. “With mild weather and a quieter pace, October is a great month to visit Central Oregon and see what this vibrant community offers with a backdrop of stunning mountains, lakes, and rivers.”

Bend Wine Bar, Bledsoe Family Winery, Domaine Serene Wine Lounge, Evoke Winery, Stoller Wine Bar | Bend, and Va Piano Vineyards will welcome new guests and members to visit for unique flights, exclusive pours, and special perks.

To join the celebration, grab a passport map from any of the wineries listed above and start exploring the six locations to get a stamp. Return your completed map to any participating winery to be entered for a chance to win a gift card to the Old Mill and one of the six participating wineries. Six winners will be selected.

For more information about participating wineries and special Bend Wine Month activities, visit bendwinemonth.com. Reservations are highly recommended. Blackout dates and hours vary by winery.

About the Bend Wine Month

The Bend Wine Month is supported by a volunteer group that strives to offer a wide range of experiences and wines for the greater Bend community and to support the growth and community connection of the participating wineries. As a resource for Bend wine lovers, we aim to give access to a wide range of wines and hospitality experiences and bring awareness to the participating wineries to help grow their business and wine clubs.