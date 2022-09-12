Camp Fire Central Oregon receives two grants for tech and robotics program

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- In today’s rapidly changing world, society needs children to explore, discover and think deeply so that they can be the innovators, developers and inventors who will solve the pressing challenges of our future.

For many youth, there is no better experiential learning that taps into this than STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, & Math)—and that’s why Camp Fire Central Oregon is thrilled to announce two significant grant awards received recently in support of a robust STEM program expansion. The combined award amounts total $30,000.

An initial amount of $15,000 was granted by the Braemar Charitable Trust, which seeks grant applications that emphasize education, community service, arts & culture, youth activities and historic preservation. Building on that gift, another $15,000 was bestowed by a match from the Central Oregon Health Council, which strives to build an equitable and integrated health ecosystem that improves the health of Central Oregonians through collaborative work and community partnerships, utilizing data-driven decisions, to achieve quality improvements, lowered costs and empowered providers.

“Research shows us that STEM inspires students to think more broadly about real-world problems and to solve them with a hands-on, collaborative approach,” says Kecia Kubota, Camp Fire Central Oregon’s executive director. “We are above the moon with the news of these two grants as we can now better our current STEM offerings, add more programs with greater access and affordability to underserved populations, and provide the infrastructure and staffing to help ensure the program’s success.”

The expansion has already begun with Camp Fire opening registration for a new FIRST LEGO Robotics Team in Redmond, Ore. In addition to this and several other Bend-based robotics teams, Camp Fire is building on its Spanish-Speaking robotics team, coached by a native-Spanish speaking instructor. Aside from its robotic teams, Camp Fire is enhancing its tech and robotics camps and programs, which run year round and include free “Bit(e) of Robotics” workshops at Deschutes Public Libraries and various regional locations throughout the fall and spring.

The grants will support all these community outreach and education efforts, plus boost staffing and marketing for the tech program’s expansion. And yet another possibility includes bringing tech programs to homeschool communities—a potential option that Camp Fire is asking guardians of homeschooled students throughout Central Oregon to consider, contacting Camp Fire directly if interested.

According to Javier Leiva, Camp Fire Central Oregon’s technology program manager, the focus on the program’s growth is in direct response to an evolving need. And to have an impact on the community, sustainability of the program is key.

“These funds are amazing as they align closely with our expansion goals and strategies,” Leiva says. “The youth will feel a positive difference through greater staffing, resources and materials, all of which are vital to a strong, healthy robotics program that attracts, challenges and empowers these very bright, curious and eager technology learners. It’s very exciting for Camp Fire youth and the broader community alike!”