Oregon Water Resources Dept. sets Bend meeting on proposed updates to groundwater allocation policy
SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) - The Oregon Water Resources Department will host five facilitated outreach meetings in late September and early October to share information about, and proposals for, updates to the agency’s groundwater allocation policy.
Modernizing groundwater allocation is a top priority for the Water Resources Commission. Updating the policy is important to protect senior surface water and groundwater users across the state and to maintain sustainable groundwater resources. The meetings will provide a review of Oregon’s current framework for groundwater allocation and initial proposals for revisions of the groundwater allocation process by:
- Informing key stakeholders and the public, including water right holders, about ideas for revising Oregon’s groundwater allocation process.
- Providing an opportunity for public input including:
- Asking for feedback on the agency’s approach to assessing groundwater availability.
- Discussing new ideas and suggestions for modernizing the groundwater allocation process in Oregon.
All meetings will cover the same information and will provide an opportunity for meeting participants to ask questions and provide feedback either verbally or in writing.
Meeting Information
Salem Meeting
- Date: Thursday, September 22
- Time: 5:30-8 p.m.
- Location: Oregon Water Resources Department
725 Summer Street NE, Suite A Salem, OR 97301
- To attend virtually, please register in advance at:
https://bit.ly/OWRD-salem_gwmeeting
- Meeting ID: 882 2842 7707
- Passcode: 045919
- Dial-in: +1 253 215 8782 US
Bend Meeting
- Date: Wednesday, September 28
- Time: 5:30-8 p.m.
- Location: OSU-Cascades Graduate Research Center, Room 209
650 SW Columbia Street, Bend, OR 97702
- To attend virtually, please register in advance at:
https://bit.ly/owrd-bend_gwmeeting
- Meeting ID: 848 2818 3327
- Passcode: 624621
- Dial-in: +1 253 215 8782 US
La Grande Meeting
- Date: Thursday, September 29
- Time: 5:30-8 p.m.
- Location: Eastern Oregon University (room TBA)
1 University Boulevard, La Grande, OR 97850
- To attend virtually, please register in advance at:
https://bit.ly/owrd-lagrande_gwmeeting
- Meeting ID: 862 2275 6964
- Passcode: 036121
- Dial-in: +1 253 215 8782 US
Central Point Meeting
- Date: Wednesday, October 5
- Time: 5:30-8 p.m.
- Location: Jackson County Auditorium
7520 Table Rock Road, Central Point, OR 97502
- To attend virtually, please register in advance at:
https://bit.ly/owrd-centralpoint_gwmeeting
- Meeting ID: 856 0873 9340
- Passcode: 244844
- Dial-in: +1 253 215 8782 US
Virtual Meeting
- Date: Monday, October 10
- Time: 2-4 p.m.
- Location: Virtual
- Register in advance for this virtual meeting at:
https://bit.ly/owrd-virtual_gwmeeting
- Meeting ID: 815 9117 9855
- Passcode: 742311
- Dial-in: +1 253 215 8782
Registration Details
Participants wishing to attend the virtual meeting option may register in advance at the link below. Upon registering, a confirmation email will be sent with the meeting link and call-in information for the meeting. Those attending in-person meetings are requested to send an email RVSP with their name, the meeting(s) they plan to attend, email address, and any questions they have to Bianca Valdez (bvaldez@kearnswest.com).
Additional meeting materials, including an agenda, are available online.
Alternate formats
All documents and materials are available in an alternate format or in a language other than English upon request. Accessibility or interpretation can be made by emailing Ivan.K.Gall@water.oregon.gov.
COVID-19 safety measures
While face coverings or practice physical distancing are no longer required inside state-owned facilities, those wishing to continue with COVID-19 precautions are welcome to do so. The health and safety of OWRD staff and the public continue to be OWRD’s highest priority.
The Oregon Water Resources Department is the state agency charged with studying, allocating, and distributing water in Oregon. Visit www.oregon.gov/owrd.