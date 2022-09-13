Oregon Water Resources Dept. sets Bend meeting on proposed updates to groundwater allocation policy

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) - The Oregon Water Resources Department will host five facilitated outreach meetings in late September and early October to share information about, and proposals for, updates to the agency’s groundwater allocation policy.

Modernizing groundwater allocation is a top priority for the Water Resources Commission. Updating the policy is important to protect senior surface water and groundwater users across the state and to maintain sustainable groundwater resources. The meetings will provide a review of Oregon’s current framework for groundwater allocation and initial proposals for revisions of the groundwater allocation process by:

Informing key stakeholders and the public, including water right holders, about ideas for revising Oregon’s groundwater allocation process.

Providing an opportunity for public input including: Asking for feedback on the agency’s approach to assessing groundwater availability. Discussing new ideas and suggestions for modernizing the groundwater allocation process in Oregon.



All meetings will cover the same information and will provide an opportunity for meeting participants to ask questions and provide feedback either verbally or in writing.

Meeting Information

Salem Meeting

Date: Thursday, September 22

Thursday, September 22 Time: 5:30-8 p.m.

725 Summer Street NE, Suite A Salem, OR 97301

https://bit.ly/OWRD-salem_gwmeeting Meeting ID: 882 2842 7707 Passcode: 045919 Dial-in: +1 253 215 8782 US

Bend Meeting

Date: Wednesday, September 28

Wednesday, September 28 Time: 5:30-8 p.m.

5:30-8 p.m. Location: OSU-Cascades Graduate Research Center, Room 209

650 SW Columbia Street, Bend, OR 97702

https://bit.ly/owrd-bend_gwmeeting Meeting ID: 848 2818 3327 Passcode: 624621 Dial-in: +1 253 215 8782 US

La Grande Meeting

Date: Thursday, September 29

Thursday, September 29 Time: 5:30-8 p.m.

5:30-8 p.m. Location: Eastern Oregon University (room TBA)

1 University Boulevard, La Grande, OR 97850

https://bit.ly/owrd-lagrande_gwmeeting Meeting ID: 862 2275 6964 Passcode: 036121 Dial-in: +1 253 215 8782 US

Central Point Meeting

Date: Wednesday, October 5

Wednesday, October 5 Time: 5:30-8 p.m.

5:30-8 p.m. Location: Jackson County Auditorium

7520 Table Rock Road, Central Point, OR 97502

https://bit.ly/owrd-centralpoint_gwmeeting Meeting ID: 856 0873 9340 Passcode: 244844 Dial-in: +1 253 215 8782 US

Virtual Meeting

Date: Monday, October 10

Monday, October 10 Time: 2-4 p.m.

2-4 p.m. Location: Virtual

https://bit.ly/owrd-virtual_gwmeeting Meeting ID: 815 9117 9855 Passcode: 742311 Dial-in: +1 253 215 8782

Registration Details

Participants wishing to attend the virtual meeting option may register in advance at the link below. Upon registering, a confirmation email will be sent with the meeting link and call-in information for the meeting. Those attending in-person meetings are requested to send an email RVSP with their name, the meeting(s) they plan to attend, email address, and any questions they have to Bianca Valdez (bvaldez@kearnswest.com).

Additional meeting materials, including an agenda, are available online.



Alternate formats

All documents and materials are available in an alternate format or in a language other than English upon request. Accessibility or interpretation can be made by emailing Ivan.K.Gall@water.oregon.gov.



COVID-19 safety measures

While face coverings or practice physical distancing are no longer required inside state-owned facilities, those wishing to continue with COVID-19 precautions are welcome to do so. The health and safety of OWRD staff and the public continue to be OWRD’s highest priority.

The Oregon Water Resources Department is the state agency charged with studying, allocating, and distributing water in Oregon. Visit www.oregon.gov/owrd.