ODOT Region 4 construction update: Week of Sept. 16-23

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here is the ODOT Region 4 construction update for the week of Sept. 16-23.

Here at ODOT, we are committed to providing a safe and efficient transportation system for everyone. We invest in Oregon's future through roadway improvement projects. The following projects are located within Region 4; Central Oregon from The Dalles to Klamath Falls on the east side of the Cascades.

There are two ways to learn about construction taking place for the upcoming week.

1. Visit TripCheck.com. Constantly updated with construction and crash data, TripCheck is the best way to learn about road conditions around the state. Click on a traffic cone symbol on the map to see construction impacts for that area.

2. Scroll down to the counties and highways listed below to see impacts that could affect you. Construction information is shown for one week, giving you the most up-to-date information.

All work is dependent on weather conditions, and schedules are subject to change.

CLAKAMAS COUNTY

US26: SE Kelso Rd-Frog Lake Sno Park Sec

Crews will be performing work at various sites under shoulder closures and/or single lane closures under flagger control between Government Camp (MP 54) and Frog Lake Snow Park (MP 61.5). Expect minimal delays during the daytime, single-lane closures and use caution when traveling through the project. Expected Completion is mid-October 2022.

HARNEY/LAKE COUNTIES

U.S. 395: Big Stick to Alkali Lake, Lakeview, Lakeview-Burns Highway (MP 15.43 - MP 46.93).

In-place cement treated base and paving work from MP 20 to MP 30, 24 hour flagging and pilot car 7 days a week, expect 20 minute delays.

More project information here.

DESCHUTES COUNTY

U.S. 97: South Century Drive to USFS border (MP 153.11 - MP 156.26)

Crews will be performing day work Monday to Friday with shoulder closures for fencing and landscaping. Expect no delays to traffic.

More project information here.

Watch a video on this project here.

U.S. 97: Road Weather Management Project (MP 143.68 - MP 164.17)

Crews will be performing day work Monday to Friday with shoulder closures for final clean up items. Expect no delays to traffic.

More project information here.

U.S. 20: Mervin Sampels to Greenwood (3rd Street Bend, MP 18.99 – MP 20.99)

Crews will be performing single lane closures on 3rd St from Butler Market to Mervin Sampels with day and night work Monday to Friday for curb, sidewalk, utility and signal works. There will be intermittent lane closures on Mervin Samples Rd. Minor delays expected. Works will continue at 3rd and Olney with signal works and lane closures. The intersection will be flagged 6am - 7pm and Olney will be closed 7pm - 6am Sunday to Thursday. Delays are expected.

Expected project completion November 2023.

More project information here.

U.S. 97 Redmond-Bend Safety Improvements (MP 124.4 - MP 133.51)

Crews will be performing day work Monday to Friday with shoulder closures for final clean up items. Expect no delays to traffic.

More project information here.

U.S. 97 at Wickiup Jct. (La Pine) Shared Use Path

Crews will be performing day work Monday to Friday with shoulder closures for adjacent trail works. Expect no delays to traffic. Expected completion end of November.

More project information here.

HOOD RIVER COUNTY

I-84: Forest Lane Over I-84 Project, Columbia River Highway (MP 46.2 - MP 46.51).

NW Forest Lane over I84 is open. No lane closures or flagging are planned on either Forest Lane, Frontage Road or I-84 and no anticipated delays to traffic. Crews will be working on various cleanup items throughout the project. Expected Project Completion is the end of September

More project information here.

JEFFERSON COUNTY

and CTWS RESERVATION

U.S. 26: Clear Lake Road - NW Dogwood Lane Project

At MP 69, traffic has been shifted over to the completed portion of the new bridge in a two lane, two way, temporary, narrowed roadway configuration. Daytime single lane closure with flagging is planned for Monday. Crews will work on removing the temporary detour road and begin construction on the second stage of the bridge. Watch for trucks going in and out of work zone. Narrowed lane widths and a speed reduction to 40mph are in place. Expected Completion December 2022.

More project information here.

Watch a video on this project here.

U.S. 97: The Dalles - California Highway Culverts Project

Pipe work at MP 267.41 to MP 274.01, flagging zone expect minor delays.

KLAMATH COUNTY

OR140 Brett Way Extension (South Klamath Falls Highway, MP 3.74 - 4.75)

Earthwork, paving, and cleanup work on Brett Way and Wings Way, expect minor delays.

More project information here.

U.S. 97: OR 58 - California Border Project (The Dalles - California Highway, MP 252.44 - MP 278.81)

Bridge work on USBR Bridge at MP 273.71, Link River Bridge at MP 275.03, and the Green Spring Bridge at MP 277.12. USBR Bridge at MP 273.71: Lane shift traffic control installed, bridge work will be done behind the barrier, no delays expected.

Link River Bridge at MP 275.03: Shoulder work adjacent to Northbound on ramp, no delays expected.

More project information here.

WASCO COUNTY (OR)/KLICKITAT (WA)

The Dalles (Columbia River) Bridge Project (U.S. 197: WA MP 0.57 I-84: MP 100.6-U.S. 197:OR MP 0.61 I-84: MP 102.2.)

WASCO COUNTY, SHERMAN COUNTY (OR) / KLICKITAT COUNTY (WA): Work continues to occur on the shoulders and staging areas off the ends of the bridge during daytime hours with no impacts to traffic, as well as on the bridge deck, sidewalks and under the bridge during weeknights under single lane closures controlled by flaggers; expect minimal delays during night time single lane closures and use caution when traveling through the project. A speed reduction to 35 mph is in place across the bridge. Weekend full closures of the bridge will resume September 29th and will continue each weekend (except holiday weekends of Thanksgiving, Christmas & New Years) starting Thursday evenings at 8 p.m. to Monday mornings at 6 a.m. Anticipated completion - Spring 2023.

More project information here.

Watch a video on this project here.

I-84: Corbett Interchange - Multnomah Falls Section

Crews will be performing culvert lining work near MP 23 under nighttime, single lane closures in the westbound direction. Expected Completion is end of Sept. 2022.

More project information here

Meghan Blyth, ODOT Community Affairs Coordinator

(541)280-2716 or Meghan.Blyth@odot.oregon.gov

For current road and weather conditions visit TripCheck.com or call 511