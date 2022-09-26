New round of Pacific Power Foundation grants tops $300K, focuses on education, STEM learning

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) — Research shows that learning happens best when social, emotional and cognitive growth are connected. High-quality, evidence-based programs are also critical to positive academic outcomes, better attendance and improved graduation rates.

That’s why Pacific Power puts funding and resources behind schools and organizations that work toward these goals and open the doors of opportunity for learners of all ages.

The Pacific Power Foundation, a nonprofit arm of Pacific Power, is donating more than $300,000 in new grant funding across the three states it serves to support organizations that provide education and STEM learning opportunities. From financial literacy classes and early educational intervention programs to last-minute childcare centers that can help parents attend a job interview or work an extra shift, the grants underwrite a wide variety of much needed and helpful resources in large and small communities.

“These organizations are seeing the needs and doing the important work of supporting families and community members,” said Stefan Bird, president and CEO, Pacific Power. “It is an honor to augment their work and to know the charitable investments of Pacific Power are building resiliency and boosting the growth and vitality of the communities we serve.”

The latest round of education grants aligns closely with the priorities Pacific Power places on enhancing access and availability of STEM programs, especially to underserved populations, and learning supports for youth and adults both inside and outside of the classroom. These education and STEM grants are one of four grant cycles offered by the foundation annually.

The following grants were given to 87 local organizations supporting communities in Oregon, Washington and Northern California:

Oregon

Portland area

Big Brothers Big Sisters Columbia Northwest for fun, interactive STEM kits for mentors to use virtually or in-person with youth to help improve academic performance and their potential for a brighter future.

Black United Fund of Oregon to help provide scholarships that support education, equity and the promise of a brighter future for students in underserved communities.

Boys & Girls Clubs of Portland Metropolitan Area for staff training and supplies to help provide hands-on STEM programs that engage and inspire underserved children to consider STEM careers.

Carpe Mundi to provide study-abroad scholarships and year-long mentorships for low-income, first-generation college students to help them reach their full potential through international learning experiences.

College Possible to support the College Access Program at McDaniel High School that helps historically underserved students get into college and persist through graduation by providing recent college graduates as coaches.

De La Salle North Catholic High School for the financial aid program at the only college preparatory high school in the Portland area dedicated to serving low-income students.

FACT Oregon to fund the support line that connects families of youth with disabilities to information and peer support to help navigate special education services.

First Book Portland to distribute new books, including books by authors of color, to economically disadvantaged families to help nurture literacy, a love of reading and a solid educational foundation.

Friends of Baseball to support the Full Count RBI Academy, an after-school program that combines baseball with academic support and social skills-building for youth from low-income backgrounds and youth of color.

Friends of the Children—Portland for snacks, supplies and personalized items to support mentoring and skill-building activities for underserved children in grades 6-12.

Girls Inc. of the Pacific Northwest to support the “Eureka!” five-year STEM mentorship program for girls in grades 8-12 that offers hands-on lessons, activities, field trips, internships, job shadows, guest lectures and workshops to help students learn about STEM college and career options.

Greater Than for scholarships and case management to support college-age students, who have been involved with the program since third grade, and help them navigate post-secondary plans and career opportunities.

INCIGHT to expand programming to help high school students with disabilities explore careers and obtain job skills training.

Jin Ren to provide targeted academic support to historically underserved students in the Albina Mandarin Immersion Program at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. School and Harriet Tubman Middle School.

My Father’s House to support The Journey, an on-the-job training and skill-building program for homeless mothers and fathers to help them successfully transition into the workforce.

Oregon Robotics Tournament and Outreach Program for support of robotics teams in grades 4-12, including underserved and marginalized communities, to nurture interest in STEM concepts and careers.

Portland Rose Festival Foundation to support internships for college students, including past Rose Festival Court Princesses, providing professional work experience at a nonprofit.

Portland Workforce Alliance for virtual and in-person employer visits to help high school students explore careers, develop post-graduation plans and find their footing in a rapidly changing economy.

Reading Results to support intensive reading intervention through trained tutors to help early grade readers, who are living on low incomes and/or students of color, reach critical third-grade benchmarks.

Renewable Energy Scholarship Foundation to provide a scholarship to an undergraduate or graduate student who is studying renewable energy and is either from or attending a school in the Pacific Power service area.

St. Andrew Nativity School to support the STEM program at this tuition-free private middle school for students whose families live at or below the poverty line.

Salvation Army West Women’s and Children’s Shelter to help provide internet service, laptops and other equipment for workforce and career development for residents in the domestic violence shelter.

Samoa Pacific Development Corporation to support the Pacific Islander Youth Engagement Initiative that provides after-school mentoring for Pacific Islander high school students in the Portland area, supporting educational success and cultural preservation.

Schoolhouse Supplies for the Tools for Schools Program that puts back-to-school supply kits in the hands of students in need.

SMART Reading to buy books and support programs for PreK-3rd graders to promote early literacy.

Youth, Rights & Justice for the SchoolWorks program that aims to disrupt the school to prison pipeline by advocating for youth involved in the Multnomah County juvenile justice system to ensure they are receiving education.

Willamette Valley

Boys & Girls Club of Corvallis to support teens in grades 10-12 to help them prepare for the workforce, explore careers and graduate on time.

Corvallis Public Schools Foundation to support the Students Advocating for Equity (SAFE) summer program for students who identify as Black, Indigenous or persons of color, which helps build community, supports mental health and teaches new skills to deal with racial inequities.

Mid-Valley STEM-CTE Hub to support early-childhood STEAM education by collaborating with early childhood education providers and families in Linn and Benton Counties to provide professional development, training and resources.

Ophelia’s Place for prevention-focused behavioral health services, including Girls Empowerment Groups, for girls ages 10-18 in Albany and Junction City.

Oregon State University Foundation for the Pacific Power Scholars Program that provides scholarship awards for undergraduate students in OSU’s College of Engineering School of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science.

People Sustaining Kings Valley to provide professional development for teachers and staff in Benton and Polk counties.

Scio School District for the Scio Youth Development program to assist and expand the community wrestling program that teaches children responsibility, respect, discipline and the importance of education.

Stayton Public Library Foundation to support the Dolly Parton Imagination Library, which mails free, high-quality, age-appropriate books to preschool children every month, for the first five years of their life, to help build early literacy skills.

Willamette University to provide Pacific Power Foundation scholarships for two students from low-income and historically underserved communities who are pursuing undergraduate degrees in STEM fields.

Umpqua Valley

Boys & Girls Club of the Umpqua Valley for keyboards, USB camera adaptors and other technology equipment to enhance the quality of STEAM after-school programs.

Canyonville Community Library to help the library make building improvements to better serve the public as it reopens after being closed for two years due to the pandemic.

Oregon STEM to support this web-based tool that helps make students aware of STEM career paths by connecting them through virtual tours, presentations, discussions and other real-time interactions with thousands of STEM professionals all over the country.

Rogue Valley

Boys & Girls Clubs of the Rogue Valley to support STEAM-based, after-school enrichment programs that help students stay on track for academic success.

Britt Music and Arts Festival to support music residencies at Britt that provide music education to the southern Oregon region and connect students with professional teaching artists.

National Inventors Hall of Fame for scholarship assistance for Camp Invention®, which provides engaging, hands-on STEM programs for students through 6th grade in Jackson and Klamath counties.

Project Youth+ to provide student enrichment activities and summer camp with hands-on STEM activities for youth from low-income backgrounds.

Rogue Valley Mentoring to support the in-school mentoring program for Talent Middle School students.

Roots and Wings Community Preschool to provide tuition help for the young families enrolled in the Equitable Education and Care Program.

Sacred Heart Catholic School to support the K-8 Spanish-language program by adding an online curriculum to support both English-Language Learners and students learning Spanish as a second language.

Soroptimist International of River Valley to provide scholarships to three young women pursuing advanced education at Rogue Community College.

Wildlife Images Rehabilitation and Education Center to help create new educational programs for youth during the school year, including programs for homeschool students, preschoolers, Scouts and overnighters.

Winston Area Community Partnership to replace seating for the Teen Center in order to provide a welcoming, safe place for local youth.

Klamath Falls

Crater Lake Council Boy Scouts of America for cabin repairs at Camp McLoughlin to ensure a safe camping experience where youth can learn about nature and develop personal skills.

Friends of the Children—Klamath Basin to provide research-based mentoring for at-risk youth in grades K-12 as well as their caregivers through a two-generation approach.

Friends of the Mentor Program to support the Lake County Youth Mentor Program that connects youth in grades K-12 with caring adult mentors to enhance both academic and personal achievement, as well as scholarships for sports, dance and other extracurricular activities.

Henley High School Engineering and Robotics for scholarships to help local students design and build wind turbines and compete at the KidWind National Engineering Competition.

Klamath County Rotary Club to support Klamath Cares, Klamath Reads, an annual celebration of early literacy that provides books to first grade students in Klamath County.

Malin Elementary School for an updated playground structure to provide a safe place for students in grades K-6 to play, explore and be physically active.

National Inventors Hall of Fame for scholarship assistance for Camp Invention, which provides engaging, hands-on STEM programs for students through grade 6 in Jackson and Klamath counties.

Oregon Tech Foundation for Pacific Power Foundation Scholarships to support students at Oregon Institute of Technology pursuing degrees in renewable energy engineering or electrical engineering.

Portland State University Foundation to support Oregon MESA STEM programs at six middle school and high school chapters in Southern Oregon.

Northern Coast

Oregon Lions Sight & Hearing Foundation for the “20/20 Vision” School Vision Screening program for students in Lincoln County and follow-up referrals for low-cost services to those who need them.

Seaside AAUW Scholarship Foundation to help provide college scholarships for young women, including first-generation college students, communities of color and low-income households.

Warrenton Middle School to help students design and build a community outdoor activity space, including a walking/bike path and disc golf course with interpretive signs that share regional history, and also for a STEM summer camp where students engage in hands-on activities involving robots, drones and remotely operated underwater vehicles.

Southern Coast

Coos Watershed Association for the Life Cycle Monitoring Internship Program that surveys and samples Oregon Coast Coho salmon.

The Lighthouse School for microscopes and other materials to support hands-on science learning for K-8 students.

Central Oregon

Boys & Girls Clubs of Bend to support Project Learn, a holistic program supporting social-emotional learning and academic enrichment, including hands-on activities, for K-12 students.

Camp Fire Central Oregon to help teens in grades 7-12 build leadership and job skills as they progress through SummerKids Youth Leadership, Counselor in Training and Junior Counselor Internships.

EarthWin to support the EarthWinTM Challenge that gives Oregon middle and high school student groups a STEAM-based platform to develop inclusive, collaborative projects that help build a sustainable future.

Family Access Network for advocate services for disadvantaged children and their families in Crook County to help provide school supplies, clothing and access to food, transportation and other resources.

Financial Beginnings Oregon to provide free financial literacy training to hundreds of Crook, Deschutes and Jefferson county residents, with an emphasis on including low-income and other historically disenfranchised communities.

Oregon State University Foundation to provide scholarships for undergraduate Pacific Power Scholars at OSU’s Cascades Campus studying Energy Systems Engineering.

Tower Theatre Foundation to support performances of Tower Theatre’s LessonPLAN educational series that inspires creativity in K-12 students.

Eastern Oregon

City of Pendleton for coding robotics and other STEM-related materials to enhance the Library of Things at the Pendleton Public Library.

Enterprise Education Foundation for the renovation of the Enterprise Elementary playground so preschool and elementary students of all abilities can enjoy an outdoor play experience that is safe, developmentally appropriate and inclusive.

Pendleton Children’s Center to install a fire-suppression system as part of a renovation and expansion of the facility to provide safe childcare services to more families.

Pilot Rock Fire District for training and equipment, including CPR manikins and face masks, to help teach first aid and emergency response skills to first responders and community members.

California

Ore-Cal Resource Conservation and Development Area Council to help over 600 K-8 students from Siskiyou, Modoc and Trinity attend “How to Be a Biologist” STEM summer camp and inspire them to consider STEM careers.

Washington

Clark College Foundation for the Pacific Power STEM Scholarship fund to help increase the number of high school students from diverse populations enrolled in STEM programs at Clark College.

Early Life Speech & Language to help provide no-cost, intensive, individualized therapy to children ages 2 to 7 who have speech and language delays and help them succeed at home, at school and in life.

FIRST Washington for after-school and in-classroom FIRST robotics programs to help Yakima County youth develop science, technology, engineering and math skills as they compete on robotics teams.

Fort Vancouver Regional Library Foundation for AWE Learning Workstations, portable tablets that provide preschool and young children a fun, safe, interactive learning experience to help them learn to read and participate in science, technology, reading, engineering and math lessons.

Heritage University to provide STEM scholarships for five students at this university, rooted in the homeland of the Yakama Nation that is home to a multicultural student community.

Junior Achievement of Washington to support financial literacy, work readiness and entrepreneurship programs for middle school students in Walla Walla County.

Lewis & Clark Middle School for shoes, coats and other clothing, as well as other supplies, to meet the urgent physical and emotional needs of students from low-income backgrounds and help them thrive at school.

The National Service Office for Nurse-Family Partnership and Child First for enhanced nursing education and nurse consultations to better serve mothers and families from low-income backgrounds in Yakima County.

Tri-State Steelheaders to help expand the Salmon In School environmental education program that enriches science learning for students as they raise salmon and release them to local streams.

Wenas Mammoth Foundation for geologist tool kits for the STEM Youth Paleontology, Archeology and Geology Summer Camps for Yakima County students in grades 3-12.

Walla Walla Community College Foundation for support of the Pacific Power Scholarship Fund that helps students from underserved populations who are enrolled in workforce or STEM-related areas of study.

