Phil’s Trail set to reopen, portion of Ben’s Trail closing amid Forest Service vegetation project

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) — Trail closures in the West Bend area south of Skyliners Road will shift as vegetation management work progresses through the area, the Deschutes National Forest said Monday. Trails are closed for public and operator safety during operations.

Beginning Wednesday, Phil’s Trail will reopen between the junction with Forest Service Road 310 east to intersection with FSR 322. Ben’s Trail will close between the junction with EXT running east to the junction with Voodoo Trail.

Additionally, FSR 360 from the junction with EXT east to FSR 290 will be closed and FSR 290 from the junction with FSR 900 south to the junction with Phil’s Trail will be closed. FSR 900 will be closed between the junction with FSR 300 east to the junction with Voodoo Trail.

Storm King remains closed between the junction with COD north to the junction with Phil’s Trail. Trail and road access is open on Saturday and Sunday and federal holidays.

Trail closures are designed to keep the optimal amount of trail milage open for recreationists during this work. However, if users disregard the closures, the closures will have to be moved further out from the work area, the Forest Service said.

This work is being done to help maintain and restore forest and ecosystem health while reducing hazardous fuels loading in the wildland-urban interface. Removing excess vegetation increases firefighters’ opportunities for success in stopping a wildfire should it start in this area. This work will help to create a forest that is more resilient to fire, insect infestations and disease, the Forest Service says.

For more information about the closures, please contact the Bend-Ft. Rock Ranger District at 541-383-5300.