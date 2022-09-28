League of Oregon Cities annual conference coming up Oct. 5-7 in Bend

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The League of Oregon Cities is expecting nearly 1,000 attendees for its 97th Annual Conference and Business Meeting, the largest annual gathering of municipal officials in Oregon. The event will be held October 5-7 at the Riverhouse Convention Center in Bend.

Attendees will include city officials and municipal decision makers (mayors, city councilors, city managers, city department directors, etc.) from Oregon’s 241 incorporated cities. More than 35 training sessions and tours will cover topics such as homelessness, emergency management, broadband, social media, succession planning, land use, cyber security, affordable housing, recruitment and retention, and diversity, equity and inclusion.

Several prestigious awards will be presented to cities and city officials who have exemplified local governance and excellence in serving their citizens.

Conference program information is available on the League’s website: www.orcities.org.

About the League of Oregon Cities

Founded in 1925, the League of Oregon Cities is a voluntary association representing all 241 of Oregon’s incorporated cities. The LOC helps city governments serve their citizens by providing legislative advocacy services, policy consultation, intergovernmental relations assistance, networking and training, technical assistance and publications.