ODOT Region 4 construction update: Week of Sept. 30 – Oct. 7

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here is the ODOT Region 4 construction update for the week of Sept. 30 to Oct. 7.

Here at ODOT, we are committed to providing a safe and efficient transportation system for everyone. We invest in Oregon's future through roadway improvement projects. The following projects are located within Region 4 -- Central Oregon, from The Dalles to Klamath Falls on the east side of the Cascades.

There are two ways to learn about construction taking place for the upcoming week.

1. Visit TripCheck.com. Constantly updated with construction and crash data, TripCheck is the best way to learn about road conditions around the state. Click on a traffic cone symbol on the map to see construction impacts for that area.

2. Scroll down to the counties and highways listed below to see impacts that could affect you. Construction information is shown for one week, giving you the most up-to-date information.

All work is dependent on weather conditions, and schedules are subject to change.

CLAKAMAS COUNTY

US26: SE Kelso Rd-Frog Lake Sno Park Sec

Crews will be performing work at various sites under shoulder closures and/or single lane closures under flagger control between Sandy and Frog Lake Snow Park (MP 61.5). Expect minimal delays during the daytime, single-lane closures and use caution when traveling through the project. Expected Completion is mid-October 2022.

HARNEY/LAKE COUNTIES

U.S. 395: Big Stick to Alkali Lake, Lakeview, Lakeview-Burns Highway (MP 15.43 - MP 46.93).

Paving, striping, and shoulder work from MP 15 to MP 30, flagging and pilot car work zone, expect 20 minute delays.

DESCHUTES COUNTY

U.S. 97: South Century Drive to USFS border (MP 153.11 - MP 156.26)

Crews will be completing work onsite this week. Expect no delays to traffic. This is the last update for this project.

U.S. 97: Road Weather Management Project (MP 143.68 - MP 164.17)

will be completing work onsite this week. Expect no delays to traffic. This is the last update for this project.

U.S. 20: Mervin Sampels to Greenwood (3rd Street Bend, MP 18.99 – MP 20.99)

Crews will be performing single lane closures on 3rd St from Olney to Mervin Sampels with day and night work Sunday night to Friday for sidewalk, utility, drainage and signal works. NB single lane closure from O.B. Riley to Mervin Samples will extend over the weekend.

Intersection works will continue at 3rd and Olney for sidewalk and signal works.

Intersection works will continue at 3rd and O.B. Riley with the entrance to the mall closed 7pm to 7am and lane closures in place for signal and sidewalk works. Moderate delays are expected. Expected project completion November 2023.

U.S. 97 Redmond-Bend Safety Improvements (MP 124.4 - MP 133.51)

Crews will be performing day work Monday to Friday with shoulder closures for landscaping operations. Expect no delays to traffic.

U.S. 97 at Wickiup Jct. (La Pine) Shared Use Path

Crews will be performing day work Monday to Friday with shoulder closures for adjacent trail works. Expect no delays to traffic. Expected completion end of November.

HOOD RIVER COUNTY

I-84: Forest Lane Over I-84 Project, Columbia River Highway (MP 46.2 - MP 46.51).

NW Forest Lane over I-84 is open. A daytime, single lane closure of Forest Lane controlled by flaggers is anticipated one day of the week to make revisions to some striping, legends and signing. Crews will be working on various cleanup and punch list items throughout the project. Expected Project Completion is early October.

I-84 Columbia River Highway Culverts

Crews will be performing work at numerous sites between Hood River and The Dalles, as well as between Arlington and Boardman in both the eastbound and westbound directions under daytime shoulder closures. No impacts to traffic anticipated. Use caution when traveling through the worksites.

JEFFERSON COUNTY

and CTWS RESERVATION

U.S. 26: Clear Lake Road - NW Dogwood Lane Project

At MP 69, traffic has been shifted over to the completed portion of the new bridge in a two lane, two way, temporary, narrowed roadway configuration. Crews continue work on constructing the second, upstream portion of the new bridge. Daytime single lane closures controlled by flaggers are planned for Monday and Tuesday. Watch for trucks going in and out of work zone. Narrowed lane widths and a speed reduction to 40mph are in place. Expected Completion December 2022.

U.S. 97: The Dalles - California Highway Culverts Project

Pipe work at MP 267.41 to MP 274.01, expect minor delays.

KLAMATH COUNTY

OR140 Brett Way Extension (South Klamath Falls Highway, MP 3.74 - 4.75)

Paving, and cleanup work on Brett Way and Wings Way, expect minor delays.

U.S. 97: OR 58 - California Border Project (The Dalles - California Highway, MP 252.44 - MP 278.81)

Bridge work on USBR Bridge at MP 273.71, Link River Bridge at MP 275.03, and the Green Spring Bridge at MP 277.12. USBR Bridge at MP 273.71: Lane shift traffic control installed, bridge work will be done behind the barrier, no delays expected.

Link River Bridge at MP 275.03: Shoulder work adjacent to Northbound on ramp, no delays expected.

WASCO COUNTY (OR)/KLICKITAT (WA)

The Dalles (Columbia River) Bridge Project (U.S. 197: WA MP 0.57 I-84: MP 100.6-U.S. 197:OR MP 0.61 I-84: MP 102.2.)

Weekend Full Closures Have Resumed. Weekend full closures of the bridge will continue each weekend (except holiday weekends of Thanksgiving, Christmas & New Years) starting Thursday evenings at 8 p.m. to Monday mornings at 6 a.m. Additionally, the bridge will be closed briefly (3 - 10 min. closures) Thursday mornings between the hours of 1:30 am and 3:30 am to transport panels across the bridge. Designated detour route during full closures is via I84/US97 @ Biggs Jct./SR14. Work continues to occur on the shoulders and staging areas off the ends of the bridge during daytime hours with no impacts to traffic, as well as on the bridge deck, sidewalks and under the bridge during weeknights under single lane closures controlled by flaggers. A speed reduction to 35 mph is in place across the bridge. Expect minimal delays during night time single lane closures and use caution when traveling through the project. Anticipated completion - Spring 2023.

Meghan Blyth, ODOT Community Affairs Coordinator

(541)280-2716 or Meghan.Blyth@odot.oregon.gov

For current road and weather conditions visit TripCheck.com or call 511