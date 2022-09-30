Red Cross Cascades Region seeks additional disaster volunteers as more deploy

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- "Our hearts go out to everyone affected by Hurricane Ian’s catastrophic damage," the American Red Cross Cascades Region said Friday. "We know this is a challenging time, and the American Red Cross is working around the clock with our partners to offer support and comfort to people in need."

Wednesday night, more than 33,000 people sought refuge in approximately 260 evacuation shelters across Florida to escape Hurricane Ian. As conditions slowly improve over the coming days, response efforts will expand as evacuation centers transition to emergency shelters with more robust services requiring more volunteers.

Some 730 trained Red Cross disaster workers are supporting this relief effort and hundreds more are on the way. So far, Red Cross Cascades Region has sent 30 volunteers from Oregon and SW Washington to Florida, and we anticipate more to deploy in the coming days. In addition, we have volunteers in Puerto Rico to assist people affected by Hurricane Fiona.

With back-to-back disasters resulting in lengthy recoveries, the Red Cross Cascades Region is looking to add new disaster volunteers. There will be five informational events in the coming week. These events will cover the deployment process and are open to the public.

Volunteer Deployment Info Session – Virtual

Monday, 10/3 6pm-7pm

Tuesday, 10/4 10am-11am

Volunteer Deployment Info Session – In Person

American Red Cross Cascades Regional Office, 3331 N. Vancouver Ave., Portland, OR 97227

Saturday, 10/1 10am-11am

Monday, 10/3 2pm - 3pm



Volunteer Deployment Info Session – In Person

American Red Cross Cascades Salem Office, 1860 Hawthorne NE, Salem, OR 97301

Monday, 10/3 11am - 12pm

In-person events have a capacity of 25 people, so please RSVP here.

If you can’t attend one of the informational events but are still interested in becoming a Red Cross volunteer, apply at redcross.org/volunteer.

How else can I help?

Donate Blood

To help patients in Florida, the Red Cross Cascades Region has sent around 300 units of blood products to ensure blood remains available for patients in areas impacted by the storm. The storm’s second landfall is currently threatening to cancel more than 130 Red Cross blood drives this weekend in Georgia and the Carolinas possibly causing more than 2,700 blood and platelet donations to go uncollected. We stand ready to send additional support as needed, but we can’t do it without our donors. Please make your appointment to give by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting redcrossblood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

Oregon and Washington still require face masks be worn at all blood drives and donation sites.

Make a Financial Donation

Our work is just beginning. We will be working side-by-side with our partners to help people in need for weeks and months to come. To help people affected by Hurricane Ian, visit redcross.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS, or text the word IAN to 90999 to make a $10 donation.

About the American Red Cross:

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides comfort to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation's blood; teaches skills that save lives; distributes international humanitarian aid; and supports veterans, military members and their families. The Red Cross is a nonprofit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to deliver its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or CruzRojaAmericana.org, or visit us on Twitter at @RedCross.