Oregon State Parks wrap up 2022 with the Centennial Creative Challenge

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) — The Oregon Parks and Recreation Department offers one more way to celebrate 100 years of state parks. Share your love for the state’s special places and your artistic style via the Centennial Creative Challenge. The challenge is open now and ends Dec. 31.

“Oregon’s current Poet Laureate Anis Mojgani visited several state parks and penned a poem, ‘The branch is both branch & tree,’ that reflects his personal experiences,” said OPRD Director Lisa Sumption. “Now you can create and share your artistic vision of the poem or your passion for the outdoors via your own unique talent.”

OPRD invites everyone to draw, paint, write, sing, narrate — pretty much any creative expression — their state park feelings or experiences. The Centennial Creative Challenge web page includes more information, a list of accepted file formats, and a link to the online submission form. The page also includes a video of Mojgani reciting his poem, as well as a poem file for printing, for inspiration.

Selected submissions will be displayed in a digital gallery on the web page.