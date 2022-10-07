Bend-Redmond, Sisters Habitat for Humanity partner with Whirlpool for energy-efficient homes

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) — Three Habitat for Humanity affiliates will participate in Habitat for Humanity’s BuildBetter with Whirlpool initiative this year to build energy-efficient, climate-resilient homes across Oregon.

Three affiliates – Bend-Redmond Habitat for Humanity, Habitat for Humanity Rogue Valley, and Sisters Habitat for Humanity – will build three homes this year that will incorporate energy-efficient features including insulation, water-conserving plumbing fixtures, and high-efficiency heating and cooling.

The BuildBetter with Whirlpool program, launched by Habitat for Humanity and Whirlpool in June 2021, is a three-year initiative that expands upon Habitat’s current efforts to help homeowners mitigate the impact of climate change with more energy-efficient and resilient homes. This year, Habitat affiliates across the country will build 85 energy-efficient, climate-resilient homes in communities. In the first year of the program, Habitat affiliates built 55 homes above local code standards with energy and hazard resilience options.

According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, 21 percent of households in Oregon faced energy insecurity in 2020. As a result, many homeowners were forced to forgo paying for necessities such as food or medicine, kept their homes at unsafe or unhealthy temperatures to limit energy output, or received a disconnection notice due to missed payments. Through the Build Better with Whirlpool program, Habitat homeowners will have the potential to save on monthly utility bills using energy-efficient appliances and improve health outcomes.

Since 1999, Whirlpool Corporation and Habitat for Humanity have been working together to build affordable homes and communities with families in need of a decent place to live. Over the course of its 22-year partnership, the company has donated more than $130 million to Habitat and has supported programs in 45 countries. Along with monetary support, Whirlpool has donated more than 200,000 energy-efficient appliances. The company also engages its employees to volunteer with Habitat to build homes alongside future homeowners.