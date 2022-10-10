Every Child Oregon in C.O. to thank foster care workers during National Hospitality Week

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- This week kicks off the first-ever National Hospitality Week, Oct. 9-16. The brainchild of Every Child Oregon, National Hospitality Week engages volunteers to celebrate foster care workers.

Their efforts over the years have helped Oregon fill the need for foster families statewide and engage more and more people in supporting the child welfare system overall.

The nonprofit’s Central Oregon affiliate (Deschutes, Crook and Jefferson counties) plan to write thank you cards to local workers, deliver snacks, and host a catered meal for welfare workers.

Other states are paying attention. Fourteen other states are also celebrating National Hospitality Week by feting foster care workers and demonstrating radical love-in-action at child welfare offices throughout the state.

During National Hospitality Week, community members are encouraged to get involved in their local child welfare office by committing an act of kindness toward social workers. Activities can include writing thank you cards, providing coffee, giving gift cards, packaging care boxes, and more.

Hospitality towards social workers is not a new goal for Every Child Oregon, an initiative of The Contingent. In fact, it’s that very premise that gave the nonprofit their start back in 2012. The nonprofit was started by local community leaders who devised a plan to paint and provide furniture for nine Portland-area local child welfare offices.

Since then, Every Child Oregon has not only become Oregon’s lead recruiter for foster families, but the organization has also received recognition on the federal level. The nonprofit is currently operating statewide.

“A confident and cared-for workforce is key in supporting children and families,” said Rebecca Jones Gaston, director of child welfare in Oregon. “Every Child Oregon has helped not only fill needs for foster families, but also the need for overall community support for the child welfare workforce. Not everyone has to become a foster parent to make a difference in supporting families involved with the child welfare system.”

To get involved or get ideas for National Hospitality Week, visit www.nationalhospitalityweek.com.

The get involved in child welfare in Oregon, visit www.everychildoregon.org.

“We’ve created a new model, a very successful model,” said Brooke Gray, executive director of Every Child Oregon. “With Every Child, anyone can get involved to support children, families, and the workers involved in the child welfare system. You may not be able to be a foster parent, but everyone can do something to support children in many ways, large or small!”

About The Contingent and Every Child Oregon

The Contingent is a venture non-profit focused on sparking and holding initiatives to empower leaders and mobilize community for the common good. Whether it is through mentoring, education, scholarships, internships, career development, mobilizing volunteers, or raising up foster families, we are witnessing an unprecedented contingent of Oregonians committed to do hard things. Every Child Oregon is our initiative to advance child welfare by bringing more volunteers into the work who can demonstrate radical hospitality and love-in-action to children, families and child welfare professionals.