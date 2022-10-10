Oregon DHS seeks public comment on change in funding formula for programs serving older adults

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) – The Oregon Department of Human Services is seeking public comment by Monday, Nov. 7, on the formula used to determine funding levels for some programs serving older adults.

The formula is used by the ODHS Office of Aging and People with Disabilities to allocate federal funding for Older Americans Act programs provided through Oregon’s Area Agencies on Aging (AAAs).

Older Americans Act programs include:

Home delivered meals

Congregate meal sites

Long Term Care Ombudsman program

Caregiver services, and

Other support services such as employment assistance.

Proposed changes will affect each of the 16 AAAs in Oregon and will help ensure that AAAs in less populated communities receive the financial resources required to support their residents. The proposed changes can be found on the State Unit on Aging webpage.

Public input will be used as APD finalizes its proposed State Unit on Aging Intrastate Funding Formula, which it submits to the federal Administration for Community Living. A public hearing is scheduled for Nov. 9. Information about the public hearing is posted to the State Unit on Aging webpage.

To submit comments on the draft funding formula:

Email public comments to: SUA.email@state.or.us

Mail public comments to: ODHS APD, Attn: Debbie McCuin, 500 Summer St NE E-12, Salem, OR 97301

More information about the State Unit on Aging can be found online.

