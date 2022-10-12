United Way of Central Oregon awards $225K in Community Impact grants to 22 area nonprofits

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- United Way of Central Oregon announced on Wednesday $225,000 in Community Impact investments to 22 nonprofits serving Deschutes, Crook and Jefferson counties and the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs.

Each year, UWCO makes investments in a network of non-profit partners working to advance a set of shared priorities. This year, UWCO identified positive mental health and well-being, culturally specific services, and housing stability as the 2022 Community Impact priorities in response to current community needs.

United Way of Central Oregon, a 21 Cares for Kids parter, works, in part, through a network of nonprofit and community-based programs called Community Impact Partners. In partnership with this network, UWCO is able to positively impact the lives of nearly 1 in 4 Central Oregonians across the tri-county region and the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs.This year's UWCO Community Impact Partners and investments are:

Big Brothers Big Sisters Central Oregon ($5,000)

Boys & Girls Clubs of Bend ($10,000)

Clear Alliance-Crook County ($5,500)

DAWNS House ($10,000)

Diversability, Inc ($5,000)

Every Child Central Oregon ($14,000)

Family Access Network ($18,500)

Friends of the Children - Central Oregon ($12,000)

Furnish Hope ($5,000)

Habitat for Humanity of La Pine Sunriver ($7,500)

Heart of Oregon Corps ($18,500)

J Bar J Youth Services ($12,000)

Jefferson County Faith Based Network – LINC Program ($6,000)

The Latino Community Association ($15,000)

NeighborImpact Housing & Homeless Services ($10,000)

Papalaxsimisha ($18,000)

Prineville Senior Center ($5,000)

Redemption House Ministries ($5,000)

The 1017 Project-Crook County ($4,500)

Thrive Central Oregon ($10,000)

Volunteers in Medicine - Clinic of the Cascades ($8,000)

Warm Springs Community Action Team ($20,000)

The work of UWCO is funded by community philanthropy. Investments in Community Impact Partners are made possible by the generosity of UWCO’s individual donors, workplace campaigns, and business and corporate sponsorships. We always welcome new donors, businesses, and foundations to join our mission of bringing people together to improve lives for better, more resilient, and equitable communities.

Lisa Hurley, Board Member and Chair of UWCO’s Community Impact Committee shared: “Central Oregon is fortunate to have so many incredible nonprofits supporting our community. I’m honored that United Way of Central Oregon and our donors get to be a part of investing in these nonprofits and the impact they make in advancing positive mental health and wellbeing, culturally specific services, and housing stability for the people who benefit from their work.

"I’m proud of United Way’s continued focus on diversity and equity in our grantmaking and am excited to see how it impacts the lives of our friends and neighbors in Central Oregon.”

We are proud to expand our partnership to five first-time recipients of United Way Community Impact Partner funds:

Clear Alliance promotes community health and safety by providing substance abuse and impaired driving education. UWCO’s investment is supporting their work in Crook County.

promotes community health and safety by providing substance abuse and impaired driving education. UWCO’s investment is supporting their work in Crook County. Furnish Hope partners to transform empty houses into furnished homes for families in need across the region.

partners to transform empty houses into furnished homes for families in need across the region. Papalaxsimisha is a multigenerational program that creates community among Indigenous youth and families from cradle to grave using culturally based teaching.

is a multigenerational program that creates community among Indigenous youth and families from cradle to grave using culturally based teaching. Prineville Senior Center provides quality meals, recreation, and social services to foster independence and positive lifestyles for older residents and those with a disability in Crook County.

provides quality meals, recreation, and social services to foster independence and positive lifestyles for older residents and those with a disability in Crook County. The 1017 Project provides sustainable, high-quality beef to Crook County food banks.

About United Way of Central Oregon

United Way of Central Oregon (UWCO) works to bring people together to build a better community. The organization has had a presence in the region for more than 70 years and built a legacy around promoting personal philanthropy, service to community, and addressing critical human service needs through fundraising, grantmaking, and incubating new programs. Partnering with community members, leaders, and volunteers, we identify and elevate known needs in the region and then mobilize resources – time, talent, knowledge, and financial support – to make an impact. Each year we make grants to a network of Community Impact Partners that support UWCO in our efforts to improve outcomes for children, families, and seniors. UWCO is working to ensure all community members are cared for by directing efforts and resources to where they will have the greatest impact, especially for individuals identified as being part of our community’s most vulnerable and marginalized groups. Learn more and donate at: unitedwaycentraloregon.org or call 541-389-6507.