Oregon Community Bank Week to honor local banks and employees for contributions

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) – Oregon Gov. Kate Brown has proclaimed Oct. 17-22 as Community Bank Week. The week honors local banks and their employees for their economic and civic contributions in communities across the state.

Oregon community banks provide more than 5,800 family wage jobs through more than 375 branch and loan offices, issue $13 billion in home purchase and refinance loans, and safeguard $37 billion in deposits. They also make 80 percent of all agriculture-related loans.

Oregon’s community banks, most of which are chartered by the Division of Financial Regulation, play an essential role in promoting the economic health and prosperity of the state. In some communities, they are the sole provider of banking products and services and sometimes the largest employer. Community banks donate millions of dollars each year to nonprofits and local organizations.

“Our state banks continue to support small businesses and agriculture in Oregon, as well as provide banking services and create thousands of jobs,” said TK Keen, administrator for the Oregon Division of Financial Regulation. “State banks are also invested in their communities through their 64,000 volunteer hours each year and the millions of dollars they have pledged to support nonprofits and other endeavors throughout the state.”

State-chartered banks throughout Oregon are celebrating Community Bank Week in their local neighborhoods. To learn more about Oregon's state-chartered banks, go to https://www.oregonbankers.com/local.html.