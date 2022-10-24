A Smile For Kids to provide free braces for Oregon Health Plan-eligible Central Oregon children

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A Smile For Kids, a nonprofit organization that provides free and affordable braces to underserved kids in Oregon along with Smile Central Oregon, will provide free braces to eligible minors enrolled in PacificSource Community Solutions Coordinated Care Organization Oregon Health Plan in counties that are served by PacificSource Community Solutions Central Oregon.

These counties include Deschutes, Jefferson, Crook, and north Klamath (Gilchrist and Lakeview).

Individuals with Open Card OHP (Fee For Service) or who are enrolled in another Coordinated Care Organization are not eligible for this campaign.

To qualify, eligible minors under the age of 21 will need to schedule an orthodontic consultation by Nov. 15 and have a strong medical and aesthetic need for braces. They must also lack financial resources to receive orthodontics treatment outside of the ASK program and be in good standing academically.

Appointments can be booked by calling or texting Smile Central Oregon at 541-771-1765 and leaving a message or emailing smilecentraloregon.com. Additional information regarding the campaign and the ASK program can be found by calling 541-233-7607.

Funding for the Smile For Kids program is provided by PacificSource Community Solutions to its Central Oregon Coordinated Care Organization that serves OHP members in Crook, Deschutes, and Jefferson counties as well as certain zip codes in Klamath County.

About PacificSource Community Solutions

PacificSource is a not-for-profit family of companies, employing more than 1,600 people who serve more than 600,000 members and 3,900 employers across Idaho, Montana, Oregon, and Washington.

PacificSource Community Solutions is a Coordinated Care Organization. (CCOs are a type of managed care.) PacificSource Community Solutions works together on behalf of people in the community who are on the Oregon Health Plan. With a CCO, OHP members receive all of their health care services from the same plan, with the same covered benefits the OHA may provide. Learn more at pacificsource.com.