OHA says prepare now: Health coverage open enrollment begins Nov. 1

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) – The annual open enrollment period for health coverage begins Nov. 1. Open enrollment is the only time when anyone who are not offered coverage from a job or a public program like the Oregon Health Plan or Medicare can enroll in health coverage through the Oregon Health Insurance Marketplace, often with financial help.

Eligibility rules have changed this year, making health coverage more affordable for thousands of Oregonians, OHA said.

Previously, people offered health coverage through a spouse or parent’s employer could not access financial help if the least expensive plan offered to only the employee was considered affordable. New rules allow people who previously were ineligible for financial help through the Marketplace if that coverage is considered unaffordable to the enrollee.

“If you were previously not eligible for financial help, apply again,” says Chiqui Flowers, director of the Oregon Health Insurance Marketplace. “Nearly 80 percent of Oregonians who applied for financial help qualified in 2022 averaging $483 per month. That could be you too!”

Sorting through health coverage options can be confusing, but Oregonians should know that there are tools. OregonHealthCare.gov offers a quick and easy-to-use window-shopping tool where users can preview what plans and savings are available to them. The tool also allows users to see which plans cover their prescription drugs and are networked with their preferred doctors or hospitals. A new tool available at OregonHealthCare.gov can help you figure out if job-based coverage is considered affordable.

Free expert help is available to make the process of signing up for health coverage and choosing a plan less stressful. Licensed insurance agents and trained community groups can be found at OregonHealthCare.gov/GetHelp.

The Oregon Health Insurance Marketplace, a part of state government, helps people get health insurance when they do not have job-based coverage, and do not qualify for the Oregon Health Plan or another program. The Marketplace is the state level partner to HealthCare.gov. For more information, go to OregonHealthCare.gov.