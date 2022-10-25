Family Access Network receives $5,000 grant from TC Energy Foundation

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Family Access Network received a $5,000 grant from the TC Energy Foundation to support low-income and income-constrained families in Central Oregon.

As families continue struggling to recover from the past difficult years, FAN is here to help them regain stability and self-sufficiency. FAN advocates work directly in public schools to connect children and their family members to a wide variety of resources, including rent relief and eviction prevention, utility assistance, transportation, food, clothing, and more.

“As we celebrate three decades of serving Central Oregon, we’re constantly reminded of the crucial role our long-time partners like the TC Energy Foundation play in making sure local kids have access to the resources they need to thrive,” said Julie N. Lyche, FAN executive director. “We’re so grateful for their continued support.”

Giving back to the communities where they operate is an important value at TC Energy. They are committed to supporting organizations that build strong and vibrant communities, and encourage their employees to volunteer and support local initiatives across the country. In 2021, TC Energy invested C$28M in communities where they live and work across North America, through their giving programs. They are proud to support educational programs, first responders, and environmental sustainability in the regions where they operate.

Unique to Central Oregon, FAN began in 1993 and currently employs 27 advocates at 65 sites in Deschutes, Crook, and Jefferson counties. These advocates work tirelessly to help families break the cycle of poverty. The direct placement of FAN advocates within schools allows FAN to effectively reach and connect disadvantaged children and families to essential basic needs.

To learn more about the Family Access Network, please visit familyaccessnetwork.org or call (541) 693-5675.

Family Access Network’s mission is to offer assistance, possibility and hope to Central Oregon families in need by connecting them with crucial resources that will help children flourish in school and in life. Every year, FAN advocates improve the lives of nearly 7,000 children and family members in Deschutes, Crook, and Jefferson counties.