NeighborImpact’s ‘Baby Promise’ program seeks applicants for fully funded child care

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- NeighborImpact's Child Care Resources is seeking qualified applicants for free, quality child care for children ages six weeks to three years.

The program, Baby Promise, provides fully-funded quality child care for up to 116 children through multiple licensed child care providers in Crook, Deschutes and Jefferson counties and the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs.

The child care slots are reserved for families who are eligible for and enrolled in Employment Related Day Care through the Oregon Department of Human Services. The income threshold is 200% of the federal poverty level, and the amounts below are from the ODHS website:

In order to ensure the quality of the child care, providers will work with an Instructional Coordinator, Coach, and an Infant/Toddler Specialist, among others, for training and to maintain quality care. The program also grants funds to providers for high quality materials to enhance early education environments.

Baby Promise ensures that providers receive premium compensation for the slots. In addition to improving quality, this allows providers to benefit financially by offering slots in the six weeks to three years age range, which are generally much more expensive to offer and taxing to maintain due to increased regulations and staffing requirements.

Those interested in enrolling their child in a fully-funded Baby Promise child care slot should fill out a pre-application by clicking here. Providers interested in participating in the program are encouraged to contact (541) 362-6434.

About NeighborImpact: NeighborImpact is a private non-profit governed by a board of directors drawn from across the community. Since 1985, NeighborImpact has led the region in developing solutions and bringing resources to Crook, Deschutes and Jefferson counties and the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs. We help meet the basic needs of Central Oregonians, build economic security and create a community where everyone thrives.

NeighborImpact receives federal, state and local grants, foundation grants and donations from individuals and businesses in our community.

To learn more about NeighborImpact please visit www.neighborimpact.org.